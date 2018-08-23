Shelton residents told to ‘shelter in place’ after fire releases toxic smoke

People in Shelton were being told to shelter in place after an industrial fire Wednesday night let off toxic smoke and closed a highway, according to Mason County Search and Rescue.
The fire started on the 1000 block of state Route 3 next to a tire warehouse, according to Central Mason Fire & EMS. KOMO reports the fire started in an RV at about 7:15 p.m. and spread thanks to winds up to 35 miles per hour.
The fire was under control by 10: 20 p.m., according to Central Mason Fire & EMS, but heavy smoke kept Route 3 closed until early Thursday morning, according to KING-5.
Residents within a half-mile of the fire were advised to shelter in place, close all windows and turn off air conditioning. People with breathing issues were told to evacuate, though no evacuations were mandatory.
