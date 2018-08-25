What’s Happening for Aug. 25

Saturday & Sunday
Garlic Fest: This annual stinkfest runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. It’s the largest gathering of garlicious eats in Washington. Tickets are $10 at the gate or at bit.ly/2P2bW2g. Information: wastategarlicfest.com.
Saturday
Shipwreck Beads Summer Artisan Market: The annual arts event runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Shipwreck Beads’ parking lot at 8560 Commerce Place Drive NE, Lacey. More than 100 South Sound artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, wood crafts, clothing and home decor items. Food vendors will be on-site, bouncy castles will be provided for kids, and an inflatable pub will be open to those 21 and older. Bring two nonperishable food items to donate to the Thurston County Food Bank for a chance to win prizes donated by vendors. Additional raffle tickets available for $1 each. A shuttle bus will run from the Park & Ride. Information: market@shipwreckbeads.com.
Saturday Caturday: The Olympia Timberland Library is hosting a morning of all things cats. You can wear a cat costume, build a cat castle and get your face painted like a cat. The fun happens 10:30 a.m. to noon at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Information: trl.org.
SafePlace Free Community BBQ: Head to Lacey’s Rainier Vista Park Shelter A at 5475 45th Ave. SE for free food, drinks, a raffle and fun from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. SafePlace staff and volunteers will barbecue hamburgers, veggie burgers and hot dogs, while others offer face painting, music and games. SafePlace is a nonprofit organization that provides confidential shelter, advocacy, and support for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. Information: safeplaceolympia.org.
Fountain Dance Party: OlyDance will host a free dance party 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Park fountain, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Dance however you like, but wear something that can get wet. Bring a towel. OlyDance will provide the sound equipment and the DJs.
Sunday
The Pine and the Cherry — Japanese Americans in Washington: Executive Order 9066 changed the world for Americans born in Japan, and their American-citizen offspring. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, 120,000 West Coast residents of Japanese descent were sent to camps without due process. Mayumi Tsutakawa, whose father was renowned sculptor George Tsutakawa, will reveal her family’s 100-year history against the backdrop of this American story during a talk at 2 p.m. at the Mason County Historical Society Museum, 427 W. Railroad Ave., Shelton. Free.
Lake Quinault Craft Fair and Bake Sale: The Lake Quinault Community Circle will host its second Summer Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Amanda Park on U.S. Highway 101 just north of Lake Quinault. Artists and craftspeople from around the Olympic Peninsula will display a variety of hand-crafted jewelry, woodwork, arts, photography, gifts and crafts reflective of Northwest culture. Fresh herbs, produce, honey and homemade baked goods will be for sale. Information: 360-593-9064 or alicar2000@yahoo.com.
Tuesday
Diamonds in the Ether — Tuning In to Northwest Radio History: Look — and listen — to the people, stations, and stories that made radio broadcasting a vital part of Northwest culture. Innovations in technology, programming and business as far back as the 1920s made radio in this corner of the nation a bit different than the rest of the United States. With a mixture of vintage audio, historic images and storytelling, radio historian and broadcaster Feliks Banel will revisit the power of radio in the Evergreen State then and now, and look ahead to the unpredictable future of local radio at a presentation at 5:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free. Information: trl.org.
Wednesday-Aug. 31
Parking lot sale for Lewis County Senior Center: A Second Time Around Thrift Store benefiting Lewis County Senior Centers is having a parking lot sale and $5-per-bag clothing sale Wednesday through Aug. 31 at the thrift store, 749 S. Market St., Chehalis. Donations can be made 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the store. Volunteers are needed. Information: 360-557-3113 or lewiscountyseniors.org.
Wednesday-Sept. 3
Tall Ships visit Olympia: The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain return to town ahead of Olympia Harbor Days. The ships offer educational programs, free deck tours and sailing excursions. From Wednesday through Labor Day weekend, Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be docked at Port of Olympia, 704 Columbia St. NW. The schedule: Wednesday and Friday, tours run 1-4 p.m., followed by an evening sail from 6-8 p.m.; Thursday, tours run 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, vessel tours run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., battle sail is 2-5 p.m. and evening sail is 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 3-5 p.m.; and Monday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are $5; sails are $42-$79. Information: bit.ly/2wo7u65.
Thursday
KNKX Connects in Lewis County: Radio station KNKX’s yearlong reporting project, KNKX Connects, comes to Lewis County with a live broadcast at Jeremy’s Farm to Table, 576 W. Main St., Chehalis from 3-6 p.m. The event is hosted by Ed Ronco. After the broadcast, KNKX will present live music from jazz flugelhornist and Centralia resident Dmitri Matheny from 6-7:30 p.m. Both activities are free and open to the public. The broadcast will include an interview with Centralia native and professional opera singer Angela Meade; ride the rails in Chehalis to learn about how trains shaped the community; and revisit the legacy of George Washington, the son of a slave who founded Centralia in 1875. Information: bgoldstein@knkx.org.
Friday-Sept. 2
Olympia Harbor Days: Love tugboats? History? Arts and crafts? Music? Food? Head to Percival Landing and Port Plaza in downtown Olympia for the 45th Harbor Days and its celebration of vintage tugboats, retired or working. Tugboat tours are available Saturday. On Sunday at noon, they head out into Budd Inlet near Butler Cover for the tugboat races. Free. Information: harbordays.com.
