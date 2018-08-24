Olympia closes Artesian Commons Park indefinitely due to threats to staff

A problematic park in downtown Olympia is closed indefinitely due to threats against park staff, Olympia’s parks department announced Friday.
The Artesian Commons Park on Fourth Avenue East has seen fights and other problems since it opened in 2014. But “escalated and specific threats” made in recent weeks prompted the decision this week to close, said Paul Simmons, director of Olympia Parks, Arts & Recreation.
“The park has always had challenges, but these threats were different,” he said. “It’s beyond (the parks department’s) ability to manage the park as it was intended.”
Simmons declined to provide details about the threats.The park closed Thursday night and by Friday morning there was a new chain-link fence blocking access.
The well and a 24-hour restroom outside the park boundary remain open.
There is no timeline to reopen the park. Simmons said he expects City Council will take up the issue in the fall.
