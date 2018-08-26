What’s Happening for Aug. 26

The housing barracks, built by the U.S. Army engineer corps, at the internment center where Japanese Americans are relocated in Amache, Colorado in June 1943. Mayumi Tsutakawa, whose father was renowned sculptor George Tsutakawa, will talk about her family’s 100-year history against the backdrop of internment during a talk at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mason County Historical Society Museum in Shelton. AP file photo