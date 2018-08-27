What’s Happening for Aug. 27

Tuesday
Diamonds in the Ether — Tuning In to Northwest Radio History: Look — and listen — to the people, stations, and stories that made radio broadcasting a vital part of Northwest culture. Innovations in technology, programming and business as far back as the 1920s made radio in this corner of the nation a bit different than the rest of the United States. With a mixture of vintage audio, historic images and storytelling, radio historian and broadcaster Feliks Banel will revisit the power of radio in the Evergreen State then and now, and look ahead to the unpredictable future of local radio at a presentation at 5:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free. Information: trl.org.
Wednesday-Friday
Parking lot sale for Lewis County Senior Center: A Second Time Around Thrift Store benefiting Lewis County Senior Centers is having a parking lot sale and $5-per-bag clothing sale Wednesday through Aug. 31 at the thrift store, 749 S. Market St., Chehalis. Donations can be made 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the store. Volunteers are needed. Information: 360-557-3113 or lewiscountyseniors.org.
Wednesday-Sept. 3
Tall Ships visit Olympia: The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain return to town ahead of Olympia Harbor Days. The ships offer educational programs, free deck tours and sailing excursions. From Wednesday through Labor Day weekend, Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be docked at Port of Olympia, 704 Columbia St. NW. The schedule: Wednesday and Friday, tours run 1-4 p.m., followed by an evening sail from 6-8 p.m.; Thursday, tours run 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, vessel tours run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., battle sail is 2-5 p.m. and evening sail is 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 3-5 p.m.; and Monday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are $5; sails are $42-$79. Information: bit.ly/2wo7u65.
Thursday
KNKX Connects in Lewis County: Radio station KNKX’s yearlong reporting project, KNKX Connects, comes to Lewis County with a live broadcast at Jeremy’s Farm to Table, 576 W. Main St., Chehalis from 3-6 p.m. The event is hosted by Ed Ronco. After the broadcast, KNKX will present live music from jazz flugelhornist and Centralia resident Dmitri Matheny from 6-7:30 p.m. Both activities are free and open to the public. The broadcast will include an interview with Centralia native and professional opera singer Angela Meade; ride the rails in Chehalis to learn about how trains shaped the community; and revisit the legacy of George Washington, the son of a slave who founded Centralia in 1875. Information: bgoldstein@knkx.org.
Friday-Sunday
Olympia Harbor Days: Love tugboats? History? Arts and crafts? Music? Food? Head to Percival Landing and Port Plaza in downtown Olympia for the 45th Harbor Days and its celebration of vintage tugboats, retired or working. Tugboat tours are available Saturday. On Sunday at noon, they head out into Budd Inlet near Butler Cover for the tugboat races. Free. Information: harbordays.com.
Saturday
Festival of the Steh-Chass: The Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team and Salmon Defense are hosting this community cultural event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Park on Capitol Lake. The Steh-Chass is the indigenous name for Budd Inlet and the lower Deschutes watershed. The festival celebrates the watershed, its first people and the possibilities of restoring the estuary. Tribal leaders from the Puget Sound region will speak alongside local elected officials. The Canoe Families from the Squaxin, Nisqually and Puyallup tribes will hold a water ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Fifth Avenue dam. There also will be kids’ activities, native art vendors, a fashion show and native performing artists. Free.
Want to get a local event listed in What's Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com.
