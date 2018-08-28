Multiple vehicle crash triggered by a dog in the road

A motorist who stopped in traffic because there was a dog in the road triggered a four-vehicle crash in Grays Harbor County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
There was one injury: a 51-year-old Aberdeen woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
About 5:30 p.m. Monday, all four vehicles were eastbound on US 12, two miles east of Aberdeen, when one of the vehicles had stopped for traffic because there was a dog in the road. That set off a series of crashes involving the four vehicles.
Two of the motorists face a possible charge of following too close, according to the state patrol.
Information about the dog was not immediately available.
Comments