What’s that project on Pacific Avenue? Perhaps nothing if city continues to delay it, developer says.

Satnam Singh, who operates a Chevron gas station on Plum Street in Olympia, has a similar idea for property on Pacific Avenue. He wants to bring a gas station, convenience store and espresso stand to that site as well.
And why not? The property at 3200 Pacific Ave. is zoned for commercial use and is located next to Interstate 5, generating the kind of traffic that retailers crave.
But after nearly three years of trying to make his project a reality, Singh unloaded on an Olympian reporter this week, saying that city officials have unnecessarily delayed his project. And it has taken so long — and cost so much money — that he has now fallen behind on his property taxes on the Pacific Avenue property, which he bought in 2016, Thurston County Assessor data show.
One question Singh repeatedly asked: Why has it taken this long?
Singh has some of the permits he needs, such as a grading permit to allow him to move dirt, as well as permits tied to the fuel tanks for the gas station. But others are pending.
He also has been puzzled by the number of comments he has received from the city about his project, particularly about the existing building on the site that he plans to use. He wonders: Why couldn’t he have received those comments at one meeting, rather than have them strung out over a longer period of time?
He accused the city of not having qualified employees.
“I’m a small business owner,” he said. “They should take care of me immediately.”
Singh became so frustrated with the city that he and his family protested outside City Hall about a month ago, he said.
That demonstration was confirmed by Keith Stahley, the city’s community planning and development director.
“We have spent a great deal of time with (Singh) to get him up to speed,” he said.
Although an ideal site for a retailer, it has some challenges, Stahley said. After holes were dug for the fuel tanks, a mix of concrete and debris were discovered, which is not the kind of supportive fill those tanks need, he said.
Stahley also said there have been regulatory issues beyond the city’s control.
The state Department of Ecology wants to make sure the site doesn’t create stormwater runoff problems for nearby Woodland Creek, Ecology spokesman Larry Altose said in an email late Wednesday.
Ecology doesn’t issue stop-work orders, he said, but they require coverage under a construction stormwater permit and have inspected the development site. They have discovered potential erosion problems that needed to be corrected, he said.
Stahley, too, said that Singh is acting as his own general contractor for a project that does “require professional expertise.”
It has lacked that, he said.
“We’re attempting to work with (Singh) as best we can, and we certainly want to see it open and operating, but in order to do that he must comply with rules and regulations,” Stahley said.
Singh said he understands the importance of rules and regulations, and defended his decision to be his own contractor. He has a building background and is working to get a subcontractor, he said.
“The problem is not that,” he said. “I don’t have permits.”
