What’s Happening for Aug. 29

Wednesday-Friday
Parking lot sale for Lewis County Senior Center: A Second Time Around Thrift Store benefiting Lewis County Senior Centers is having a parking lot sale and $5-per-bag clothing sale Wednesday through Aug. 31 at the thrift store, 749 S. Market St., Chehalis. Donations can be made 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the store. Volunteers are needed. Information: 360-557-3113 or lewiscountyseniors.org.
Wednesday-Monday
Tall Ships visit Olympia: The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain return to town ahead of Olympia Harbor Days. The ships offer educational programs, free deck tours and sailing excursions. From Wednesday through Labor Day weekend, Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be docked at Port of Olympia, 704 Columbia St. NW. The schedule: Wednesday and Friday, tours run 1-4 p.m., followed by an evening sail from 6-8 p.m.; Thursday, tours run 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, vessel tours run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., battle sail is 2-5 p.m. and evening sail is 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 3-5 p.m.; and Monday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are $5; sails are $42-$79. Information: bit.ly/2wo7u65.
Eastside Neighborhood Emergency Housing Conversation: Join Concerned Clergy of Olympia and Just Housing at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE, for a conversation about the proposed emergency housing facility site near the intersection of Plum Street and Union Avenue and would provide temporary shelter for 40 of Olympia's unhoused community members. Attendees can both learn more about the proposal and share/discuss concerns, thoughts, and ideas. Organizers ask for an RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/282359922493200/
Thursday
KNKX Connects in Lewis County: Radio station KNKX’s yearlong reporting project, KNKX Connects, comes to Lewis County with a live broadcast at Jeremy’s Farm to Table, 576 W. Main St., Chehalis from 3-6 p.m. The event is hosted by Ed Ronco. After the broadcast, KNKX will present live music from jazz flugelhornist and Centralia resident Dmitri Matheny from 6-7:30 p.m. Both activities are free and open to the public. The broadcast will include an interview with Centralia native and professional opera singer Angela Meade; ride the rails in Chehalis to learn about how trains shaped the community; and revisit the legacy of George Washington, the son of a slave who founded Centralia in 1875. Information: bgoldstein@knkx.org.
Friday-Sunday
Olympia Harbor Days: Love tugboats? History? Arts and crafts? Music? Food? Head to Percival Landing and Port Plaza in downtown Olympia for the 45th Harbor Days and its celebration of vintage tugboats, retired or working. Tugboat tours are available Saturday. On Sunday at noon, they head out into Budd Inlet near Butler Cover for the tugboat races. Free. Information: harbordays.com.
Saturday
Festival of the Steh-Chass: The Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team and Salmon Defense are hosting this community cultural event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Park on Capitol Lake. The Steh-Chass is the indigenous name for Budd Inlet and the lower Deschutes watershed. The festival celebrates the watershed, its first people and the possibilities of restoring the estuary. Tribal leaders from the Puget Sound region will speak alongside local elected officials. The Canoe Families from the Squaxin, Nisqually and Puyallup tribes will have a water ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Fifth Avenue dam. There also will be kids’ activities, native art vendors, a fashion show and native performing artists. Free.
Northwest Glass Pumpkin Patch in Lacey: The Northwest Glass Pumpkin Patches are sponsored by Tacoma Glassblowing Studio and feature more than 1,000-2000 hand-blown glass pumpkins crafted by local glass artisans. Wander through an array of one-of-a kind glass pumpkins in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thurston County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Olympia. Admission is free; pumpkins start at $25 but average range is $35-$85.
Monday
World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series: This car racing series will continue its 40th anniversary season at the Grays Harbor Raceway at 32 Elma McCleary Road, Elma. Tickets are available by calling 360-757-6959. The races also will be live streamed at DIRTVision.com.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
