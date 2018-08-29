Restaurant inspections for Aug. 29

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Tuna Poke
700 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Aug. 23: 25 red; 3 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer, 50 ppm chlorine. Large amount of salmon filets being processed at 57-65 F. Reduce the amount of product removed from refrigeration such that it will be processed in 30 minutes then returned to refrigeration. Ahi tuna found thawed in original sealed packaging. This product must be thawed in unsealed packaging. Correction: Cut open plastic packaging before being placed in the refrigerator.
New Sushi & Teriyaki
5401 Corporate Center Drive SE
Aug. 23: 25 red; 3 blue
Comments: Large half pan of breaded chicken bits stored by stove was at 68-72 F. This must not be stored at room temperature. Correction: Store in prep fridge at this station or take out smaller portion that can be utilized within 30 minutes. Previously frozen tuna for sushi has been thawed in sealed packaging. Packaging must be opened, unsealed when thawing this product.
Charlie’s Safari
1401 Marvin Road NE
Aug. 22: 25 red; 18 blue
Comments: Person in charge unable to correctly answer food safety questions, not in compliance with code as demonstrated in violations observed (e.g., cold holding temps) and not actually controlling food borne illness risk factors (e.g., hand sink not stocked). Correction: Obtain food safety knowledge, PIC to retake WA FWC training. Inadequate hand washing facilities. One of two front hand sinks not stocked (absent soap). Correction: Maintain hand sinks stocked and accessible at all times (re-stocked). Improper cold holding temperatures. Foods in walk-in, both PHFs and non-PHFs, in temperature danger zone, above 41 F in cold holding. Watermelon 42 F, cut lettuce 42 F, dressing 42 F. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Ice cream freezer broken, walk-in being used as “service” area for ice cream. (Food temperatures in walk-in 42 F.) Walk-in door not properly closing. Correction: Cease use of walk-in as service area for ice cream. Repair/replace ice cream freezer. Repair walk-in door. Recommend thermal curtain. In-use utensils not properly stored. In-use milk shake tops with dried milk shake and spoon inside. Correction: Properly store in-use utensils rinsed and/or properly wash rinse and sanitize air dry every four hours. Chemical sanitizer test strips unavailable for both quat ammonia and chlorine. Correction: Provide and use. Food contact surfaces not properly cleaned and maintained. Ice machine dirty. Correction: Clean and maintain.
Northwest Meats
9408 Martin Way E
Aug. 22: 30 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food worker card unavailable upon request. Correction: Make available upon request, maintain on site for all employees. Unable to verify source for tamales and salsas. Correction: Pull from sale until verified and approved. Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous foods. Salsas and ceviche in open display case 42-44 F, tamales and raw meat in center of display case 43-44 F. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. Ensure proper function of meat case fans and relocate items in display cases. Correction: Use and read thermometers. Thermometers provided not used. Unit thermometers read 46-50 F. Correction: Provide and maintain as required. Improper sanitizer, chlorine sanitizer less than 50 ppm.
Taco Del Mar
1350 Marvin Road NE
Aug. 22: 35 red; 0 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee washed hands for less than required 20 seconds twice. Correction: Properly wash hands at an approved and stocked hand sink with warm water (100-120 F) and soap for 20 seconds minimum as required when required. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Rear hand sink in accessible with container of pico degallo in basin and trash can blocking, also absent soap. Correction: Maintain hand sinks stocked and accessible at all times. RE-INPECTION REQUIRED. Repeat violations from previous inspections not corrected.
Wendy’s #110
526 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Aug. 22: 15 red; 5 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 200 ppm quat. FWs that handle raw meat does subsequently contaminate all surfaces they contact. All raw meat contaminated surfaces must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Wiping with sanitizer towel alone does not eliminate this contamination and therefore it’s spread in the establishment. Dishwashing sink of three-comp sink was overfilled allowing soapy wash water to flow into third sanitizer sink in use. Corrected. Correction: A procedural change must be made to prevent the spread of contamination from worker activities involved with grilling.
Wicked Pies
9323 Martin Way E
Aug. 18: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cheese, Delfield unit, thawing. Correction: Maintain PHF in cold holding at or below 41 F. CDI - Rapid Chill.
Century Theatres
Capital Mall
Aug. 17: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: One food worker card from Learn 2 Serve. Correction: Obtain valid card form approved source within two weeks. Food contact surfaces (milkshake wands, popcorn scoops) must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours.
Costco Wholesale
5500 Littlerock Road
Aug. 16: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Adjust unit to reach temperature. Repair company contacted during inspection. Kitchen drain/floor area will be replaced during remodel in January.
Popeyes Chicken
1370 Galaxy Drive NE
Aug. 16: 90 red; 0 blue
Comments: Food worker card unavailable (general manager). Unable to provide upon request. Correction: Maintain FWC available upon request. Improper hand washing. Employee observed washing hands for less then required 20 seconds (twice observed). Correction: Properly wash hands with warm water and soap at an approved hand sink for 20 seconds minimum as required when required. Improper cooling. Rice cooled in bus tubs greater than 2 inches in depth due to “valley” in rice. Correction: Properly cool rice by approved method. If using shallow pan method, ensure foods are stored 2 inches or less uncovered until 41 F or lower is reached. RE-INPSPECTION REQUIERD. Correction: Repair hand sink to provide 100-120 F water for minimum 15 seconds as required. Improper hot holding. Fried chicken in over filled hot hold basket 120 F. Correction: Ensure potentially hazardous foods in hot holding are maintained at or above 135 F. (CDI voluntarily discarded). NOTE: One bucket not changed at same time as others less than 150 ppm. Recommend increased cleaning frequency of “Chicken room” metal inserts.
Costco Wholesale
5500 Littlerock Road
Aug. 16: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Thermometer in ice chest at station No. 5 broken. A working thermometer for measuring ambient temperature must be present in each cold holding unit. Corrected: Thermometer replaced. No hand washing observed as servers did not change task during inspection.
Brewery City Pizza
5150 Capitol Boulevard S
Aug. 15: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Right side hand sink in woman’s bathroom does not provide continuous water flow. Hand sinks with self-closing valve must provide a continuous flow of water for 15 seconds. Correction: Repair and provide inspector with notification within two weeks. Ensure all sani buckets are checked for adequate sanitizer concentration. Note: Discussed recent foodborne illness complaint with PIC. Facility was not aware of complaint. Discussed prevention strategies and ill food worker monitoring. PIC will institute ill food worker log with date and symptoms. Foodborne illness complaint log with date of meal and symptoms. No ill food workers within the last two weeks. Discussed and observed prep process with food workers.
A Hill of Beans Espresso
7002 Littlerock Road SW
Aug. 14: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 100 ppm chlorine. Three food worker cards expired. All employees must maintain valid food worker cards. Correction: Renew cards within two weeks of inspection. Wiping cloths stored on counter tops (front and back). (Not being used for steam wand.) When not in use, wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer water. Corrected: Cloths moved. Always wash hands for 20 seconds between cleaning and handling single use service items. Covering next to three-compartment sink starting to peel from wall, please address by next inspection.
Buddies Grocery
6501 Martin Way E
Aug. 14: 15 red; 10 blue
Comments: Food worker cards not current for all employees, one employee beyond two weeks without card. Correction: Employee past two week training without and may not work with open food until card is obtained. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Kitchen hand wink absent paper towels, front hand sink splash into food prep area. Correction: Supply and maintain hand sinks, provide splash guard at hand sink. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Merchandiser used for open food. Correction: Replace with unit (commercial NSF) appropriate unit. Merchandisers approved for closed/packaged non-potentially hazardous food, not approved for open food. Approval first required. Improper sanitizer, chlorine sanitizer less than 50 ppm in bucket, not test strips. Correction: Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required. Chlorine sanitizer is required to be 50-100 ppm and is to be changed EVERY four hours or sooner. Use test strips to verify 50-100 ppm.
Department of Ecology Cafe
300 Desmond Place
Aug. 14: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Freezer, frozen. Raw chicken, reach-in two-door. Ice machine requires better servicing. Improper sanitizer and improper in-use cloth storage. Quat sanitizer less than 150 ppm in buckets. Correction: Provide and use sanitizer per manufacturer instructions. (Quat sanitizer 150-400 ppm.) Verify proper concentration with test strips. (CDI - determined buckets too small, fill sink, test, dip buckets). Store in-use wiping cloths in sanitizer. Improperly functioning thermal dish machine. Dish machine not reaching required 160 F. Correction: Repair. Test proper function with scheduled servicing.
Panera Bread
1320 Marvin Road NE
Aug. 14: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improper cold holding temperatures. Potentially hazardous foods in cold holding above required 41 F internal temperature. Mozzarella cheese, 45 F, pico de gallo, 47 F, chicken 47 F, all in prep drawers. Correction: Maintain internal food temperatures of 41 F or lower for potentially hazardous foods in cold holding. (CDI - Rapid Chill.) Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Ambient temperature at 49 F. Correction: Ensure equipment is properly functioning. Do not place food in unit until function is verified.
Pizza Hut / Wingstreet
6020 Pacific Ave. SE
Aug. 13: 10 red; 3 blue
Comments: Food worker cards not valid for all employees. Expired food worker cards. Correction: Ensure valid cards for all employees by Aug. 28. Improper cold holding. Potentially hazardous foods greater than 41 F in cold holding. Correction: Maintain PHF in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDI - rapid chilled.) Non-food contact surfaces dirty. Bottom of refrigeration/freezer dirty. Correction: Clean and maintain.
Riverbend BBQ
8318 Quinault Drive NE
Aug. 13: 15 red; 13 blue
Comments: Food worker cards not valid for all employees. Correction: Maintain valid cards for all employees who can serve food. Improper cold holding temperatures. Potentially hazardous foods in prep unit above required 41 F cold holding requirement. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDI - discarded.) Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Prep unit improperly functioning to maintain required food temperatures of 41 F or lower in cold holding storage. Ambient temperature 54 F. (Unit repaired Aug. 12.) Correction: Repair/remove from service. When repairs are conducted, monitor/verify proper food temperatures. CDI - taken out of service. Ware washing machine not properly functioning to sanitize, 0 ppm chlorine sanitizer, container empty. Correction: Repair to properly sanitize. Verify proper concentration with scheduled frequency. Provide test strips at appropriate stations. Non-food contact surfaces not maintained and cleaned. Bar gun lines and holster with visible debris. Correction: Clean and maintain. Note: Catering permit inspection conducted during Beer Fest. Relocate hand sink and provide splash guards. Corrected menu requires further/improved clarification.
Lacey Food Mart
4603 Lacey Boulevard SE
Aug. 13: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Hard boiled eggs, Grab-n-Go cooler, 50 F ambient. REPEAT: Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Grab-n-Go/fresh display unit ambient temperature of 50 F. (Unit reading 48 F on display.) Correction: Repair or replace. Remove potentially hazardous foods requiring temperature control until repaired or replaced. (CDI - removed PHFs.) Facility was issued a med risk permit for hot hold foods in 2017. Due to repeat violations, re-inspection required. Reviewed risk factors with employee.
Jack in the Box #8343
8215 Martin Way E
Aug. 13: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities, woman’s restroom absent disposable towels. Correction: Provide and maintain. (CDI - refilled.) Ice machine dirty with mold like substance (interior). Correction: Clean and maintain.
MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC
5128 Yelm Highway SE
Aug. 13: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 200 ppm quat. Dishwash machine found not providing chlorine sanitizer at final rinse stage. Supply bottle is shown to be being depleted but no liquid is exiting supply line into machine. Correction: Manually sanitize equipment/ware in three-compartment sink until machine is corrected. Employee food worker card expired. Card shall be renewed within two weeks.
K-Town Rice Bowl
3959 Martin Way E
Aug. 10: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sanitizer, 200-300 ppm quat. Prepared macaroni salad at 70 F in walk-in cooler, large colander of blanched bean sprouts rinsed in sink at 70 F. These foods must be cooled to 41 F as proposed (and/as) proper cooling methods applied. Correction: Replaced at two-inch depth.
Dairy Queen
19742 Old Highway 99 SW
Aug. 10: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Gravies in steam table, 159-163 F. Small hamburger cooked, 155-173 F. Contact sanitizer, 300 ppm quat. Chili in steam table at 121-157 F. Must be hot held at 135 F or above. Use deeper insert to allow contact with the hot water. Maintain water level and properly reheat chili above 140 F. Correction: Reheat to 165 F. Employee scooping ice with drink cups. Must use scoop with handle to prevent hand contact with ice. Well maintained establishment.
Subway
408 Cleveland Ave. SE
Aug. 9: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Walk-in cooler, sliced meat, 39 F, OK. Meatballs, counter to, 155 F, OK. Hot day, 90 F behind counter. Tuna, 43-44 F. Maximum is 41 F. Owner cleaned condenser filter, will check daily during hot weather. Owner will place probe thermometer (between pans; reads 0-220 F).
Eagan’s Drive-In & Espresso
6400 Capitol Boulevard SE
Aug. 9: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Some employees without food worker cards. Must obtain cards in two weeks. Note: Hand wash must NOT take place in three-compartment dishwashing sink. Wash hands in hand wash sink ONLY.
Boulevard Gas & Mini Mart
2303 Pacific Ave. SE
Aug. 8: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Small under counter fridge in back operating at 49 F. Raw chicken, other ready-to-cook foods at 49-50 F. Correction: Move all PHFs to reach-in. Have under counter fridge serviced/adjusted to correct temperature control. Also replace broken thermometer in unit. Contact sanitizer made too strong at greater than 200 ppm. Must be at 50 ppm. Use test paper to prepare properly.
Steamboat Grill & Greens
6325 Sunrise Beach Road NW
Aug. 7: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Quat sani-bucket at 200 ppm. Mold growth developing on non-food contact inner (top right) are of ice machine. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned and maintained. Correction: Increase cleaning frequency. Note: A number of cold hold (ATOSA) units brought in to replace older units, all working well. Back room merchandisers still functioning. Replace with commercial units when no longer functional.
Shop Fast
2020 Black Lake Boulevard
Aug. 7: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: No food preparation or hot holding at time of inspection. No dedicated hand wash sink in food prep area. Hand wash sinks are required in both the restroom and food preparation area. Correction: Will communicate with supervisor about options for hand wash sink in facility. Either a hand wash sink is installed or food preparation (sandwiches and fried food) must be discontinued. Sandwiches made on site and packaged individually lack labels. Foods packaged in a food establishment must be properly labeled with common name of food, list of ingredients, quantity/weight of contents, name and place of business. Note: Establishment currently making sandwiches and fried food but does not have a dedicated hand wash sink in food prep area.
Boss Burgers
4663 Whittman Lane SE
Aug. 7: 10 red; 10 blue
Comments: Sliced tomatoes and chopped lettuce in top of prep fridge at 43-48 F. These must be kept at 41 F or less. Adjust temperature control setting, or use the lower section of unit only for these foods. Sanitizer prepared too strong at > 400 ppm chlorine. Must be 50 ppm. Use/have test paper to verify this. Correct. Blender pitcher was not properly washed and sanitized before use. Prepare three-compartment sink for proper equipment washing throughout the day. Corrected.
Dirty Dave’s Gay 90’s Pizza Parlor
3939 Martin Way E
Aug. 6: 10 red; 10 blue
Comments: DW machine sanitizing rinse, 50 ppm chlorine. Various foods in top of three prep fridges at temps from 45-50 F. These must hold food at 41 F or less. Adjust temperature settings to achieve this. Corrected. Contact sanitizer prepared too strong at greater than 400 ppm. Must be maintained at 50 ppm chlorine. Use test paper when preparing solution. Corrected. There is slime/mold build up on deflector chute of ice machine. Sanitize this surface regularly. Clean and sanitize machine every 30 day.
Hilton Garden Inn
2201 Henderson Park Lane SE
Aug. 3: 35 red; 5 blue
Comments: Walk-in cooler, 39 F, OK. Hot bain maries, 142 F sausage, OK, 146 F scrambled eggs, OK. Vacuum (thick wall) bowl holding cream cheese 51 F. Not properly used in ice bed, cold cannot penetrate vacuum. 41 F is maximum. Correction: Will use regular thin wall bowl or put ice inside vacuum bowl. Oatmeal, 124 F, must be 135 F minimum. Discarded. Open top condiments on counter like raisins will replace.
Starbucks #383
537 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Aug. 2: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer dispenser is not providing proper strength of solution. Currently at less than 100 ppm. Must be 200-300 ppm quat. Have unit serviced as soon as possible. Equipment ware drying shelves do not drain completely and allows accumulated water to stagnate. Clean and sanitize these shelves daily.
Clearwood Market & Deli
21600 Clear Lake Boulevard SE
July 31: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Lots of PHF here. Commercially prepared sandwiches w/ lunch meats, cheese. Permit holder wants to set-aside in walk-in for company pick-up. Note: Spring stem monitoring thermometer showed 56 F. Milk back stock in walk-in between gallon temp, 41 F. Hot dogs in reach-in fridge for dairy, lunch meat, eggs, etc., 41 F between pack. Potentially hazardous foods greater than 41 F. If it more than 41 F for more than four hours, it is a considered hazardous product. DO NOT SERVE. Operator wants to set aside to return to company in walk-in. MARK AND SET ASIDE IN WALK-IN FRIDGE “FOR SUPPLY COMPANY RETURN.” Toxics (cleaner) stored over Ziploc bags, mosquito repellant coil stored over gallon distilled water. Correction: Store toxics so not over, next to food equipment, food stuff. Correct as soon as possible but no later than 24 hours.
Three Magnets Brewing Company/Darby’s Cafe
600 Franklin St. SE
July 31: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Canned tomato juice placed back into cooler without transferring into another container. Corrected.
Eagan’s Westside Drive-In
1420 Harrison Ave. NW
July 27: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Goop, two-door reach-in, 44 F. Items in two-door upright reach-in between 41-44 F. Milkshake base in milkshake machine at 47 F. All potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Repair company will be at facility for two-door upright tomorrow morning. Reduce product volume to facilitate air flow, more items to outdoor walk-in if necessary. Will use time as a control of milkshake machine until unit is replaced. Unit must be replaced within 30 days, or food items can no longer be offered. This is a repeat issue. Inspector will check in with facility until unit is replaced. (Taylor soft serve unit, model 445-33). Chlorine sanitizer tested at > 200 ppm. Chlorine sanitizer must be maintained at a concentration of 50-100 ppm. Corrected: Refreshed and tested at 50 ppm. Soft serve/milkshake machine must be replaced by Aug. 26 at the very latest. Provide documentation to inspector of replacement when it occurs. If not replaced by specified date, milkshakes (from this unit) cannot be sold.
S & J’s Caffe Express
5203 Capitol Boulevard S
July 27: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer at 100 ppm. Chlorine test strips not available. Test strips must be available and used to verify concentration of sanitizer. Correction: Obtain and use. Note: Cascadia venom collection may remove honey bee nest nearby (large number of honeybees in stand at time of inspection).
No violations found
▪ Lacey Food Mart LLC (1101 College St. SE)
▪ Lakeside Beer & Wine Garden (12245 Tilley Road S)
▪ Lakeside Grill & Boats LLC (12245 Tilley Road S)
▪ Pizza Time (920 Hensley Drive NE)
▪ Shop Fast (2020 Black Lake Boulevard)
▪ South Sound Speedway #2 (3730 183rd Ave. SW)
▪ South Sound Speedway Espresso (3730 183rd Ave. SW)
