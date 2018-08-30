Olympia woman arrested after crashing into two cars in Tumwater, WSP says

Two people were injured and one was arrested after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday on 93rd Avenue Southwest in Tumwater, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. According to State Patrol, a 2013 Dodge Journey was northbound near Case Road Southwest when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2016 Ford F-150 pickup.
The Journey then failed to stop at a stop sign, hit a 2010 Hyundai Elantra that was turning onto Case Road, and then hit a pole.
The Journey driver, a 33-year-old Olympia woman, was arrested on suspicion on vehicular assault, and State Patrol said drugs or alcohol may have been involved. She was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and later booked into the Thurston County jail.
The Elantra driver, a 54-year-old Olympia woman, was also taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not injured.
93rd Avenue was blocked for more than six hours.
