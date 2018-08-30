For the second time this month, Long Lake beach in Lacey is closed due to algae concerns

The beach and swimming area at Long Lake Park in Lacey closed Thursday due to limited water visibility, which can be a precursor to a blue-green algae bloom.
The closure is expected to last at least a week. Currently, water visibility is limited to 3 feet, creating safety issues for swimmers and lifeguards, according to the city of Lacey.
Thurston County health officials are testing the water.
Long Lake was closed earlier this month for two weeks due to low visibility.
Blue-green algae usually floats to the surface of the water and can become several inches thick close to the shoreline, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Factors such as warm temperatures, sunlight and nutrient-rich waters can create a recipe for rapidly producing blue-green algae, which can be toxic to humans and pets.
