Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Mason A. Maxon
Age: 23.
Description: White, 5-11, 175 pounds, brown hair, green eyes.
Status: Level 1 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Maxon was convicted at 17 for sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.
Jim D. Miles
Age: 45.
Description: White, 5-9, 190 pounds, blonde hair, brown eyes.
Status: Level 1 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Miles was convicted at 33 for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Dannell M. Harris
Age: 52.
Description: White, 5-8, 170 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes.
Status: Level 3 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Harris was convicted at 22 for sexually assaulting a 42-year-old woman. He also was convicted at 24 for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.
Dallas B. Shawver
Age: 53.
Description: White, 5-10, 190 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.
Status: Level 1 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Shawver was convicted at 26 for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
