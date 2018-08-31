State lifts restrictions on commercial shellfish beds at 2 Thurston County marinas

Commercial shellfish areas around two Thurston County marinas are no longer classified as prohibited, the state Department of Health announced this week.
The state has removed harvest restrictions on 104 acres at Boston Harbor and Zittel’s marinas. The change is thanks to improved sewage management, which has led to better water quality near the marinas.
In all, the state is removing restrictions on nearly 700 acres of commercial shellfish beds around 20 Puget Sound marinas.
Shellfish harvested in areas with poor water quality are more likely to make people sick. Over the past 20 years, various efforts to reduce the potential for sewage discharge from boats have led to better water quality and a lowered illness risk, according to the state.
