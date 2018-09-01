What’s Happening for Sept. 1

Saturday
Festival of the Steh-Chass: Local tribes, Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team and Salmon Defense are hosting a community cultural event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Park on Capitol Lake. The Steh-Chass is the indigenous name for Budd Inlet and the lower Deschutes watershed. The festival celebrates the watershed, its first people and the possibilities of restoring the estuary. Tribal leaders from around Puget Sound will speak alongside South Sound elected officials. The Canoe Families from the Squaxin, Nisqually and Puyallup tribes will have a water ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Fifth Avenue dam. The event includes kids’ activities, native art vendors, a fashion show and native performing artists. Free.
Northwest Glass Pumpkin Patch in Lacey: The Northwest Glass Pumpkin Patches are sponsored by Tacoma Glassblowing Studio and feature more than 1,000 to 2,000 handblown glass pumpkins crafted by South Sound glass artists. Wander through an array of one-of-a kind glass pumpkins in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thurston County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Olympia. Admission is free; pumpkins start at $25, but average range is $35-$85.
Saturday & Sunday
Olympia Harbor Days: Love tugboats? History? Arts and crafts? Music? Food? Head to Percival Landing and Port Plaza in downtown Olympia for the 45th Harbor Days and its celebration of vintage tugboats, retired or working. Tugboat tours are available Saturday. On Sunday at noon, the boats head out into Budd Inlet near Butler Cove for the tugboat races. Free. Information: harbordays.com.
Saturday-Monday
Tall Ships visit Olympia: The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain return to town ahead of Olympia Harbor Days. The ships offer educational programs, free deck tours and sailing excursions. From Wednesday through Labor Day weekend, Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be docked at Port of Olympia, 704 Columbia St. NW. The schedule: Wednesday and Friday, tours run 1-4 p.m., followed by an evening sail from 6-8 p.m.; Thursday, tours run 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, vessel tours run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., battle sail is 2-5 p.m. and evening sail is 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 3-5 p.m.; and Monday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are $5; sails are $42-$79. Information: bit.ly/2wo7u65.
Monday
World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series: This car racing series will continue its 40th anniversary season at the Grays Harbor Raceway at 32 Elma McCleary Road, Elma. Tickets are available by calling 360-757-6959. The races will be livestreamed at DIRTVision.com.
Wednesday
Olympia Mountaineers Adventure Speaker Series: Erden Eruc, an ocean rower who took a little more than five years to complete the first solo circumnavigation by human power, will speak at 7 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Free. Door opens at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, plate and flatware. Branch announcements are at 6:45 p.m.
Thursday
Free introduction to square dancing: Olympia Area Square Dancers offers a free class at 6:30 p.m. at Lac-A-Do Hall, 1721 46th Ave. NE, Olympia. Couples, singles and families welcome, ages 10 and older. Information: OlympiaSquareDance.com or 360-438-1284.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
