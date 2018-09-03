What’s Happening for Sept. 3

Monday
Tall Ships visit Olympia: The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain return to town ahead of Olympia Harbor Days. The ships offer educational programs, free deck tours and sailing excursions. From Wednesday through Labor Day weekend, Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be docked at Port of Olympia, 704 Columbia St. NW. The schedule: Sunday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 3-5 p.m.; and Monday, vessel tours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an adventure sail from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are $5; sails are $42-$79. Information: bit.ly/2wo7u65.
World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series: This car racing series will continue its 40th anniversary season at the Grays Harbor Raceway at 32 Elma McCleary Road, Elma. Tickets are available by calling 360-757-6959. The races will be livestreamed at DIRTVision.com.
Wednesday
Olympia Mountaineers Adventure Speaker Series: Erden Eruc, the world’s leading ocean rower who took a little more than five years to complete the first solo circumnavigation by human power, will speak at 7 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Free. Door opens at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, plate and flatware. Branch announcements are at 6:45 p.m.
Thursday
Free introduction to square dancing: Olympia Area Square Dancers offers a free class at 6:30 p.m. at Lac-A-Do Hall, 1721 46th Ave. NE, Olympia. Couples, singles and families welcome, ages 10 and older. Information: OlympiaSquareDance.com or 360-438-1284.
Puget Sound Brews & News: The monthly summer speaker series put on by the South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group features Liz Bockstiegel, whose topic will be “The Wonderful World of Freshwater Mussels,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia. Local beers will be served. Bring your own mug or purchase a pint glass to receive $1 off all beers. Information: bit.ly/2Cbbf52.
Saturday
Olympia poet laureate application workshop: The application deadline for consideration as the next Olympia poet laureate is at the end of September. To help poets prepare, the city is providing a workshop for all interested applicants and for anyone curious about the process at 2 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Room 100. The workshop will be conducted by Olympia’s current poet laureate, Amy Solomon-Minarchi, who will share her experiences. City arts program staff also will be on hand to answer questions. Information: contact Stephanie Johnson at 360-709-2678 or sjohnson@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Lacey Sunrise Lions Spaghetti and Bingo Night: Come to the Virgil Clarkson Senior Center 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey, for a 4:30 p.m. spaghetti dinner with Caesar salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage, all cooked and served by Lacey Sunrise Lions volunteers. A no-host bar will serve beer and wine. Dinner is followed by bingo with cash prizes. Tickets are $20, and proceeds will support Lions projects, including building wheelchair ramps, flying flags on city streets on holidays, giving dictionaries to third-graders in the North Thurston schools and scholarships. Information: bit.ly/2mwR7C5.
Mason County Solar Home Tour: South Sound Solar Inc. will provide a free tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gather at the HUB for Skydive Kapowsin, 141 W. Airview Way, Shelton, for a short educational workshop on solar energy. From 1-3 p.m., you’ll be taken on a van tour to homes using solar energy. For information and to RSVP, go to bit.ly/2C5NStu.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments