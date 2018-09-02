Fire destroys mobile home near Tumwater

A mobile home was destroyed by fire near Tumwater Sunday morning, according to West Thurston Fire.
The mobile home was thought to be abandoned, Lt. Isaac Garza said.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 7300 block of Littlerock Road Southwest about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Although that location is within West Thurston Fire’s district, Tumwater fire crews were the first to arrive on scene, he said.
Fire crews found the mobile home engulfed in flames, so they fought the fire defensively, wanting to prevent it from spreading to other structures.
The fire is under investigation, he said.
