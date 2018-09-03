Man seriously burned in tent fire near The Evergreen State College

A man thought to be in his 40s was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Monday morning after he was seriously burned in a tent fire near the organic farm at The Evergreen State College.
The fire occurred on Evergreen property, but was west of the main campus on Lewis Road.
The fire is contained, but it grew to about a half-acre, said Capt. Casey Sobol with McLane/Black Lake Fire Department. His crews were dispatched about 5:15 a.m. Monday.
Sobol said fire crews with the state Department of Natural Resources were still on scene about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The fire started after the man lit a candle in his tent, which then caught the tent on fire and spread. The man eventually made his way to an emergency phone at the school’s organic farm and reported the incident.
Capt. Sobol described the man’s burns as “severe.”
College spokeswoman Sandra Kaiser said the man was not a student and was not allowed to camp in that area.
Comments