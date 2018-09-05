What’s Happening for Sept. 4

Wednesday
Olympia Mountaineers Adventure Speaker Series: Erden Eruc, the world’s leading ocean rower who took a little more than five years to complete the first solo circumnavigation by human power, will speak at 7 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Free. Door opens at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, plate and flatware. Branch announcements are at 6:45 p.m.
Thursday
Free introduction to square dancing: Olympia Area Square Dancers offers a free class at 6:30 p.m. at Lac-A-Do Hall, 1721 46th Ave. NE, Olympia. Couples, singles and families welcome, ages 10 and older. Information: OlympiaSquareDance.com or 360-438-1284.
Puget Sound Brews & News: The monthly summer speaker series put on by the South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group will feature Liz Bockstiegel talking about “The Wonderful World of Freshwater Mussels” at 6:30 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia. Local beers will be served. Bring your own mug or purchase a pint glass to receive $1 off all beers. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1924732207592540/?event_time_id=1924732217592539
Saturday
Olympia poet laureate application workshop: The application deadline for consideration as the next Olympia Poet Laureate is at the end of September. To help poets prepare, the city is providing a workshop for all interested applicants and for anyone curious about the process at 2 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Room 100. The workshop will be conducted by Olympia’s current Poet Laureate Amy Solomon-Minarchi, who will share her experience both as successful applicant and within the role. City arts program staff also will be on hand to answer questions. Information: contact Stephanie Johnson at 360-709-2678 or sjohnson@ci.olympia.wa.us
Lacey Sunrise Lions Spaghetti and Bingo Night: Come to the Virgil Clarkson Senior Center 6757 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey, for a 4:30 p.m. spaghetti dinner with caesar salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage, all cooked and served by Lacey Sunrise Lions volunteers. A no-host bar will be serving beer and wine. Dinner is followed by Bingo with cash prizes. Tickets are $20, and proceeds will support Lions projects such as building wheelchair ramps, flying flags on city streets on holidays, giving dictionaries to third graders in the North Thurston Schools, and scholarships. Information: wwwfacebook.comLaceySunriseLions
Mason County Solar Home Tour: South Sound Solar Inc. will provide this free tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gather at the HUB for Skydive Kapowsin, 141 W. Airview Way, Shelton, for a short educational workshop on Solar 101. Then from 1-3 p.m., you’ll be taken on a van tour to homes now using solar energy. For information and to RSVP, go to https://www.facebook.com/SouthSoundSolar/
Brats Brews and Bands: The Gateway Rotary Club will host the 6th annual fundraiser from 1 to 10 p.m. at The Hub, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. The event will feature music by 13 bands, plus 18 beers, 5 wines and three ciders. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at https://www.universe.com/events/H6TNLX?embed=open&ref=universe_facebook_push&eventref=fb_oea. 21 and older only.
Sunday
Voices from the Past — Heritage Day in the Tumwater Historic District: The Olympia Tumwater Foundation is putting on a historic home tour complete with living history re-enactors. At 1 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, storyteller Kristin Alana will portray Rebecca Groundage Howard, an African-American woman who operated the Pacific House, a restaurant and hotel in Olympia in the 1860s and ‘70s. At 2 p.m. at the Crosby House, 702 Deschutes Way SW, reenactor Karen Haas will portray Thea Foss, who bought a used rowboat in Tacoma and built a maritime empire on Puget Sound. Then at 2:45 p.m. at the Henderson House, 602 Deschutes Way SW, Ray Egan portrays pioneer Ezra Meeker and his first experiences working with oxen. All three homes will be open for tours from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Information: Contact Karen Johnson at karen@olytumfoundation.org or 360-890-2299.
Tuesday
Stonecroft's Christian Women's Connection: The group will host its regular luncheon at noon at Panorama’s Gallery, next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. Guest speakers will be Douglas Boling, manager and buyer for Shipwreck Beads in Lacey, and Heather Senges from Vancouver, British Columbia. Cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, coffee/tea, and patriotic music. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Friday, Sept. 7.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama: The group will host a Democratic Candidate Forum that will include U.S. Rep. Denny Heck; state Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio; Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall; Thurston County Commissioner candidate Tye Menser; and Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney candidate Victor Minjares. The forum will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level), 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Free. All are welcome. Information: Go to group’s Meetup page or call 360-438-5454.
