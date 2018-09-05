Forever 21 has closed at Capital Mall, but Stack 571 Burger and Whiskey Bar is set to open

Forever 21, a clothier for young adults, has closed its store on the west end of Capital Mall, the mall’s general manager said Wednesday.
But that closure might not be permanent because the store, which opened in 2010, could possibly relocate to another site within the mall, GM Kevin Johnston said.
“They’re looking,” he said about the business.
Meanwhile, more businesses are on the way.
A new retailer is set to fill the 15,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Forever 21. Johnston declined to name the business, but described it as a “major shoe retailer,” he said.
“We don’t have an ETA because we’re still in negotiations,” Johnston said, adding they would like to get them open before Christmas.
Despite the undetermined status of Forever 21, the forecast for the mall is looking good, he said. The mall is 90-percent occupied and has prospects for almost all of its vacancies, including at the Promenade, a separate area of the mall that is not within the mall itself.
A new business also is set to occupy a vacancy near the mall’s movie theaters.
A restaurant called Stack 571 Burger and Whiskey Bar, is set to open in late October, Johnston said. Although new to Olympia, Stack 571 has locations in Tacoma, Bothell and Lake Tapps, according to its website.
Cost Plus World Market, which used to be on Cooper Point Road, has relocated to the Promenade, and the mall has a potential non-retail tenant for a vacancy once occupied by Coldwater Creek in the same area.
And for a change of pace, the mall will host a Thurston County Chamber of Commerce luncheon next week in the Macy’s courtyard.
Johnston said it was part of the mall’s strategy to “activate its common areas.”
