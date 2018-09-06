Crowd ‘makes noise’ for woman who died after being found unconscious on Olympia street

Kaylee Sheller (left) and Oliver Cramer, both of Olympia, march with about 200 supporters demanding a inquest into into the death of Yvonne McDonald - a 56-year-old west Olympia woman found unconscious in a yard near her westside Olympia apartment last month - during the “Make Some Noise for Yvonne” rally and march in downtown Olympia on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The group felt the Olympia police were too quick to rule the death an accidental fall, which Yvonne’s supporters say was inconsistent with the injuries to her body. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com