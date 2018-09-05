Suspect still at large after pursuit ends near Delphi Golf Course

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly rammed a deputy’s car following a pursuit on Delphi Road Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather coat, said Sgt. J.R. Klene on Wednesday.
About 5 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy spotted a red and black Ford Explorer on Black Lake Boulevard thought to be connected to recent burglaries. Once the suspect saw the deputy, he took off down Black Lake Boulevard to Delphi Road and finally onto Alpine Drive Southwest, not far from Delphi Golf Course.
After ramming the deputy’s car, the pursuit continued until the suspect jumped out of the Ford Explorer while it was still moving and ran. A K9 tracked the suspect to a house in the area, but he wasn’t found.
Klene thinks the suspect possibly got a ride and left the area.
“We have an idea who it is,” he said about the suspect.
