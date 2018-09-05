Car and motorcycle crash, delaying traffic on College Street in Lacey

A crash involving a car and motorcycle delayed traffic Wednesday afternoon on College Street Southeast, not far from Mountain View Elementary School, according to Lacey police.
Traffic was delayed between 22nd Avenue Southeast and 37th Avenue Southeast, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said. The crash happened in the 2600 block of College Street, he said.
Motorists were advised to seek other routes through the area, Newcomb said.
Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a motorcyclist was southbound on College Street when a car allegedly pulled out in front of him, Newcomb said.
The motorcyclist, a man thought to be in his 40s, hit the broadside of the vehicle and was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. The motorist in the car was not injured.
After the crash, North Thurston Public Schools issued an alert, saying that some bus service, including to Timberline High School, Mountain View Elementary and Komachin Middle School, may be delayed.
