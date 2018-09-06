Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Jesse W. Harford
Age: 46.
Description: White, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.
Status: Level 2 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Convicted at 19 for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman.
Derwin L. Pasley
Age: 41.
Description: Black, 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Status: Level 3 sex offender.
Registered to live at: 8400 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in Olympia.
Criminal history: Convicted between the ages of 25 and 32 of sexually assaulting multiple juvenile boys, ages 13 and 14, while holding a position of authority (coach) over them.
Hector M. Villicana
Age: 27.
Description: White, 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Status: Level 2 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Convicted at 22 for sexually assaulting a girl (minor female, age not listed).
