A step closer to a new Thurston County Courthouse? Consultant selected for study

Olympia-based Thomas Architecture Studios has been hired by Thurston County to produce a feasibility study for a new county courthouse and civic center.
Based on the results of the study, which will include input from a citizens advisory committee, the Thurston County Commissioners expect to put a proposal for funding the project on the August 2019 ballot, according to a news release.
It wasn’t immediately clear how much the study will cost or when it is due.
The existing courthouse is more than 40 years old and has a range of problems, including a leaky roof and security issues.
Thomas Architecture Studios will evaluate three sites for the project, and consider issues such as environmental sustainability, safety, parking, transit services and the life-cycle costs.
The three sites to be evaluated:
- The existing courthouse location at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW;
- The former Olympia City Hall site at 900 Plum St. SE;
- Undeveloped property in west Olympia at Kaiser Road Southwest and Harrison Avenue Northwest.
The county’s evaluation and selection panel, which included several county departments and the city of Olympia, reviewed six proposals and interviewed three firms before awarding the contract to Thomas Architecture.
