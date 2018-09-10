Need a job for the holidays? You’re in luck.

If you’re planning to work in retail during the holidays, you’re in luck because the state is forecasting a significant increase in the number of jobs to be filled.
That includes Thurston County, according to state Employment Security Department data, which projects that 147 retail jobs will be created this holiday season. That’s up from 44 last year, the data show.
Statewide, holiday hiring is expected to rise more than 20 percent to 10,985 from 9,090 in 2017.
“Fueled by strong consumer confidence, our industry has been growing steadily, helping to keep unemployment at record lows throughout the state with expanding career opportunities,” said Renée Sunde, president of the chief executive of the Washington Retail Association.
The Washington Retail Association has teamed with WorkSource and the Governor’s Office to promote careers in retail.
County forecasts for holiday hiring in 2018, compared to 2017:
▪ Thurston County: 147 jobs, up from 44.
▪ Pierce County: 2,357 jobs, up from 1,953.
▪ Kitsap County: 329 jobs, up from 284.
▪ King-Snohomish counties: 4,859 jobs, up from 4,531.
