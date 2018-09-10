Swimmer rescued after attempting to swim to Hope Island from Carlyon Beach

A 62-year-old woman was rescued Sunday night after she tried to swim about a half-mile to Hope Island from Carlyon Beach, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was found safe by the Thurston County marine services unit after she abandoned her swim and took refuge in a tribal fishing boat.
About 8 p.m. Saturday, the woman’s husband called 911 to report that he hadn’t seen his wife since she left for her swim. She entered the water about 4 p.m. Sunday. At the time, there was a 4-knot current and a change of tides. The husband said he had been looking for his wife since 6:30 p.m.
After the 911 call, the Thurston and Pierce county marine services units, the Port of Olympia Harbor Patrol. and the US Coast Guard were notified to assist.
A deputy with the Thurston County marine services unit spotted a flashing light that led them to the woman in the boat. She had taken refuge in the boat to wait out the strong current, the change of tides and bad weather, she said.
