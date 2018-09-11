What’s Happening for Sept. 10

Tuesday
Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The group will host its regular luncheon at noon at Panorama’s Gallery, next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. Guest speakers will be Douglas Boling, manager and buyer for Shipwreck Beads in Lacey, and Heather Senges from Vancouver, British Columbia. Cost is $16, which includes lunch, dessert, coffee/tea and patriotic music. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Friday.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama: The group will host a Democratic candidate forum that will include U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, state Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio, Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, Thurston County commissioner candidate Tye Menser and Thurston County prosecuting attorney candidate Victor Minjares. The forum will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level), 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Free. All are welcome. Information: Go to group’s Meetup page or call 360-438-5454.
Fall Life-Long Learning kick-off: From 4-5:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, you can meet and mingle with Senior Services for South Sound faculty and other adult learners, learn about fall class offerings and ask questions. John Dodge, known for his Soundings columns in The Olympian before retiring in 2015, will be the guest speaker. Wine, cheese, and other refreshments will be available. The event is free and open to those 21 and older. Information: 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
Tumwater History Talk: A new season begins at noon with Olympia Tumwater Foundation’s Public History Manager Don Trosper presenting an illustrated talk highlighting the darker side of Tumwater’s history. He’ll talk about how newspapers of the day reported on murder, political intrigue, scandal, immorality, tragedy, racism, conflict, and Trosper’s favorite, “strange events.” Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free. Information: olytumfoundation.org, or contact Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Olympia Genealogical Society meeting: Hear about upcoming special interest groups on ancestry, DNA, family tree maker, legacy, RootsMagic and FamilySearch at 7 p.m. at Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152. To join the society, go to OlyGenSoc.org. Information: 360-451-1059.
Author talk with Alec Clayton: Clayton will talk about his new book, “This Is Me, Debbi, David,” and autograph copies at his first reading at 7 p.m. at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Actor Amanda Kemp will read the part of Debbi at the reading. Information: bit.ly/2QaDhAw.
REBOOT combat recovery course kickoff: REBOOT Combat Recovery, a nonprofit that focuses on healing the spiritual and moral injuries of war, is launching its free combat trauma recovery course from 6-8 p.m. at River Ridge Covenant Church, 7945 Steilacoom Road SE, Lacey. Free for service members and their families to work through post-traumatic stress. The weekly course lasts 12 weeks. Child care and dinner will be provided. Register at rebootalliance.com/reboot#join or by emailing Eric Scott at Reboot-Lacey@comcast.net.
Antiquated Technologies Series: The Lacey Timberland Library will host “Moving Pictures” with Devon Damonte from 7-8:30 p.m. See 16 mm and 35 mm movie viewing and projecting apparatus, including a running upright Moviola editing machine. Also, help celebrate Damonte’s latest acquisition: a Tagarno 35 mm medical viewer that plays both in high speed and in super slow motion. Free. The library is at 500 College St. SE. Information: trl.org.
Friday
Pete Seeger book reading and sing-along: Pull out your guitar, ukelele or any other musical instrument and join the fun at this Arbutus Folk School event featuring artist Nikki McClure and musician Michael Dempster. McClure will read from her new book “The Golden Thread: A Song for Peter Seeger.” Dempster will lead a community singalong. There also will be a voter registration drive. Activities begin at 7 p.m. at NOVA Middle School, 2020 22nd Ave. SE, Olympia. All ages; admission is free. Information: info@arbutusfolkschool.org
Friday and Saturday
Girlfriends Fall Market: The vintage market will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. It will feature vintage, midcentury, antique, refurbished, upcycled, industrial, farmhouse and crafted items. Food trucks and drinks available. Admission is $5 per person but kids and parking are free. Information: 360-791-7632.
Saturday
Peace Works 2018 — Middle Eastern Film Festival: The Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace & Justice and the Olympia Film Society will present films at the Capitol Theater 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. The project will raise money for the upcoming Shuruq IV Olympia Arab Festival on Oct. 6 at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Films include “The Prophet” at 2 p.m.; “Persepolis” at 5 p.m.; and “Naila and the Uprising” at 8 p.m. In addition to the films, there will be children’s activities, film Q&As and a Luke Somers photography exhibit. Admission is $12 per film, $10 for OFS members; or $30 for all three, $27 for OFS members. Tickets can be purchased at the Capitol Theater Box Office; passes should be bought at olympiafilmsociety.org.
The Healing Tale — How Stories Can Move Us Beyond Shame: Rituja Indapure will explore the power of storytelling and its role in healing. With an emphasis on South Asian culture, her own story of sexual abuse and the need to create a space for talking about taboo topics. Indapure illustrates how storytelling is therapeutic to the storyteller and beneficial to the listener. The talk will be from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: trl.org.
Out of the Darkness walk: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will have a walk at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park on Capitol Lake in Olympia. Check in and registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; the walk ends at noon. Online registration closes at noon the Friday before the walk. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Registration is free and open to the public. Walk donations are accepted until Dec. 31. Information: https://bit.ly/2wSOC0m, OOTDOlympia@gmail.com or 509-720-6187.
Sunday
SSEA the Sound: For the 10th year, the nonprofit Puget Sound Estuarium offers a cruise of South Sound aboard the yacht My Girl. The cruise, from 1-5 p.m., will be guided by Casey Mclean, a marine veterinary nurse leading efforts to build the first marine animal rehabilitation and science center in Washington state. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $90 for estuarium members and $100 for nonmembers. Information: bit.ly/2N3MY6d.
Morningside Ride & Poker Run: This fundraiser for Morningside’s Transition Program for high school students with disabilities is a scavenger hunt in your car. It begins at 8 a.m. at the Worthington Conference Center at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. The mission is to correctly answer clues related to the sights you see along the route. Draw a card at five different stops; the best poker hand wins. Safari-inspired costumes are optional. The event concludes with a buffet breakfast, raffles, and prizes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Worthington Center. Information: 360-596-3539 or MorningsideServices.com/events
