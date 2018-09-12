Superior Court Judge rules in favor of Tumwater School District over striking teachers; teachers will vote today on next move

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese granted a preliminary injunction in favor of the Tumwater School District, the latest ruling in a case against teachers who have been on a strike for little more than a week.
Judge Lanese did not set a return-to-work date, and will not preemptively penalize teachers who refuse to comply with the ruling. The penalization will be in the hands of the school district.
If the teachers vote to continue to strike, they could be held in contempt of the judge’s ruling. The Tumwater Education Association will be holding a meeting today starting at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the next plan of action.
“Heartbreaking, disappointed, discouraged,” Monica Reed, a mathematics teacher at Tumwater High School, said after the judge’s ruling. “Just doesn’t feel good. But none of this has felt good.”
“This is not just about teacher income, we want more money. I think that’s misrepresented. This is for future educators. This is for our students. This isn’t just about some greed.”
Tumwater Superintendent John Bash said that if the teachers vote to return to work, Thursday, Sept. 13 would be a day off for teachers to prepare and school would then resume the following day on Friday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments