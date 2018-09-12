Restaurant inspections for Sept. 12

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Matchless (Bolt Beer)
8036 River Drive SE
Sept. 7: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: Dish wash sanitizer was not at proper strength. Currently no detectable sanitizer. Must be 200-300 ppm quat. Obtain test paper to verify proper strength. REPEAT: Restroom door must be made self-closing. Correct this within four weeks.
Tumwater Old Town Center
215 N. Second Ave. SW
Sept. 6: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Cooked pasta observed in reach-in at 4 inches, covered. Cooked foods must be cooled using an approved method (i.e. uncovered, 2 inches or less). Medium risk facilities are not permitted to cool. Corrected: Pasta voluntarily discarded. PIC not in facility yesterday and pasta may have been cooked for personal use. Cooling is not permitted in this facility for any reason. Discuss regulation with ALL staff members. Chlorine sanitizer tested at 0 ppm. Chlorine sanitizer must be held at 50-100 ppm. Corrected: Sanitizer refreshed and tested at 100 ppm. Note: Facility is clean and well organized, please ensure all staff are aware of cooling regulations. Note: After school program is no longer active at this facility.
George & Son’s Fruit Market
427 Lilly Road SE
Sept. 6: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Bowls of portion grapes indicate non-adherence to permit approval conditions that prohibit produce washing of any kind. Hose bib with garden hose attached does not have any backflow prevention device. Remove hose altogether and must not conduct any vegetable washing. Garden hose attached to outside hose bib does not have any backflow preventer.
Jay’s Farmstand
4315 Harrison Ave. NW
Sept. 6: 40 red; 10 blue
Comments: Wiping cloth sanitizer at 200 ppm chlorine. Sausage with pepper jack sticks, meat display, 56-57 F. All available food worker cards expired and/or missing. All employees must obtain valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks, provide inspector with verification. REPEAT: Salsa verde prepped at commissary, not cooled using approved method. Salsa on counter in process at 4:15 at 83 F, same salsa in containers transported to farm stand at 6:00 at 80 F (in covered plastic containers). Cooling logs unavailable during inspection. Cooked foods must be cooled using an approved method. Correction: Lids removed, product cooled 2 F in 5 minutes, allowed to finish cooling (pH tested at 4.0). Discussed ice bath cooling procedure with PIC. ICE BATH COOLING METHOD WILL BE USED. Temperature logs are REQUIRED. Multiple foods in meat display cooler over 41 F. Beef sticks in walk-in 40-43 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F or below. Corrected: All PHFs moved from cooler to walk-in to chill. Cheddar sticks voluntarily discarded. Sausage with cheddar and sausage with pepper jack sticks re-stocked with four hours with questionable PHF properties, moved to walk-in to chill. Do not refill until unit has been serviced and or adjusted and temperature verification has been provided to inspector. Black Sobe merchandiser and white two-door TRUE merchandiser missing ambient temp thermometers. All cold hold units must be equipped with thermometers. Correction: Obtain and use. Wiping cloth sanitizer at greater than 200 ppm chlorine (at commissary). Chlorine sanitizer must be 50-100 ppm. Corrected: Refreshed and tested at 100 ppm. Will provide PIC with HACCP guidelines, for pH variance for salsa. Until a HACCP variance is approved, approved cooling methods and cooling logs are REQUIRED. Note: Currently re-packaging dry goods in portioning area, previously “Michael’s Meats,” will follow-up on this process. Discussed complain about re-packaging food and glove use with PIC.
Teriyaki Delight
855 Trosper Road SW
Sept. 5: 80 red; 15 blue
Comments: PIC does not have current (or expired) food worker card for inspection. PIC must have valid, current card to verify food safety training has occurred. Correction: Obtain immediately. One employee missing valid card (one employee hired within two weeks). All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks, will inspect during re-inspection. Front hand wash sink observed with gloves and sponge inside, later used to dump ice into. Back hand wash sink observed with plastic PVC pipe in basin and without soap. Chopped onions, tofu and sauces stored right next to front hand wash sink. Hand wash sinks must be used for hand washing ONLY. Any other use may result in contamination. Foods must be stored at least 18 inches from sink or splash guard must be installed. Correction: Items removed from basins, soap replaced, foods moved. Cooked gyoza cooling in large colander at 3 to 4 inches in depth at 56 F. Cooked foods must be cooled using an appropriate method (i.e. less than 2 inches in depth, uncovered). Corrected: Per PIC, gyoza cooked 30 minutes prior. Moved to pan at 2 inches and allowed to cool completely. Open tofu observed on counter top at 67 F. PHFs must be held in temperature control, either above 135 F or below 41 F. Corrected: Items not actively being used for prep, voluntarily discarded. Discussed keeping tofu on ice during busy times, demonstrated proper use of ice bath. Bean sprouts on prep top at 47 F. Fried rice, yakisoba noodles and cabbage in back merchandizer at 43 F, 48 F and 47 F. PHFs must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: Bean sprouts moved to walk-in, fried rice, yakisoba noodles moved to walk-in. Pepsi reps performed maintenance of units during inspection, condenser cleaned, food volumes reduced to facilitate air flow, holding at 41 F. Raw chicken stored in bus tubs directly on walk-in floor. Teriyaki sauce in large pot covered with dirty cardboard. Food must be protected from contamination during storage (at least 6 inches off the floor). Correction: Sauce covered with tin foil. Obtain dunnage racks or additional shelving in walk-in for chicken. Rice scoop and assorted utensils stored in 56 F water. In use utensils must be stored in running water, water at 135 F or above, or water 41 F and below. Corrected: Utensils stored in ice water. Hand sink (back) drain pipe disconnected, draining into five-gallon bucket on floor. All plumbing must be adequately installed and maintained. Correction: Repair drain pipe within two weeks. Large amount of cardboard (soiled) on floor on cook line, behind fryers, in dish pit and against back door. Physical facilities must be maintained and cleared. Correction: Remove cardboard and increase floor and wall cleaning frequency. REINSPECTION REQUIRED. Note: Merchandizer-type refrigerators should not be used to store open product. Both units currently functional and holding at 41 F (after adjustment). If these units fail to maintain 41 F and below, they must be replaced with commercial units.
Rochester Market
10145 Route 12
Sept. 5: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Carton eggs stored above bottle beverages in three-door merchandiser. Move eggs below all other food and beverages to prevent contamination.
Pho & Baguette
555 Trosper Road SW
Sept. 5: 25 red; 8 blue
Comments: Ware wash sanitizer (in three-compartment sink) at 100 ppm chlorine. Corrected: Per PIC, shrimp were cooked and shelled 30 minutes prior, rinsed in ice bath and put in fridge. Shrimp moved to pan at 2 inches depth to finish cooling. Raw, frozen ground pork observed thawing in packages in bus tub on floor. Frozen foods must be thawed using an approved method (i.e. completely submerged under running water). Corrected: Still frozen pork moved to prep sink under running water to continue thawing. Wiping cloth sanitizer at 0 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be 50-100 ppm. Corrected: Sanitizer refreshed and tested at 100 ppm, refresh more frequently (every four hours or less). Note: This facility has a history of cooling violations. A re-inspection will be required if cooling violations continue at next inspection. Approved cooling methods: At a depth of 2 inches or less, uncovered, under refrigeration. No cooling log/documentation needed. Or, in container in all ice bath, or adding ice as an ingredient. Or, with cooling wand or cooling equipment. Second and third option require documentation of time and temperature. If using any cooling method other than the shallow pan method, you MUST document that food reaches 70 F in two hours and 41 F in six hours.
New Moon Cafe
113 Fourth Ave. W
Aug. 31: 5 red; 6 blue
Comments: In new warmer, near gravy 130 F, far 137 F. The minimum (allowed) is 135 F. Heat increased. Employee food bowl and cup on flood box, over flour bag. Corrected: Moved. No eating in kitchen, no employee food over food. Restroom door not self closing, restore spring closer, trim decorations blocking closing. Note: Lighting inadequate over open top cooler, too low (eight to 10 foot candles), too low dishwasher area (same), need 20+ foot candles. Do this within three months, double the light level (four bulb fixture in place of two), also cleaning fixture, swap to much brighter LEDs with two fixtures above it.
HoneyBaked Ham & Cafe
2915 Harrison Ave. NW
Aug. 30: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Tomatoes, lettuce and cheese in prep top above 41 F. PHFs must be held at 41 F or below. Corrected: Foods were moved to walk-in. Two plastic inserts on prep top left side missing, this allows cool air to escape. All foods on the right side temped below 41 F. Keep inserts in place, consider replacing plastic inserts with metal. Inserts replaced, monitor food temperatures and adjust if necessary. Multiple dry wiping cloths on counter tops. Sanitizing wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer water, or single use wiping cloths must be used. Corrected: Cloths removed. Note: Inspected cooling logs for soup per request from corporate office. Cooling logs are adequately used and maintained. Light build-up of mold on ice machine, increase cleaning frequency. Added after inspection: Provide PIC with destruction guidelines.
Old School Pizzeria
108 Franklin St. NE
Aug. 30: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Worker initials “A.S.” card expired June 2018. Obtain replacement card by Sept. 15 and keep copy. No bleach (chlorine) detected in dish washer rinse water. Empty container replaced, corrected.
Haggen
1313 Cooper Point Road SW
Aug. 30: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer at 400 ppm. Meatballs, deli display 40 F. Hard boiled eggs and shredded cheese in two-door prep at 43 and 46 F. Various items in deli display cooler 41-44 F. Strawberry cream in deli display at 47 F. Chicken and turkey on salad bar line at 44-45 F. PHFs must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: Strawberry cream moved to walk-in to chill, as well as salad and macaroni salad. All items in back two-door prep cooler moved to walk-in. Discussed mounding deli items with PIC. Many of the mounded salads were above 41 F as well as the sliced deli meats. Reduce height and volume of these items to allow air flow within units. Always chill items to 41 F and below before stacking deli display. Repair/adjust back prep cooler, provide documentation when complete. Chicken and turkey on salad bar moved to walk-in to chill. Thermometer missing from back two-door prep cooler. Thermometer required to monitor ambient air temperature. Correction: Replace. Note: Monitor mounding of salads and cold held items in deli display, this was a repeat violation. Note: Produce cutting area not yet moving forward.
Taylor Ray’s Espresso
626 Eighth Ave. SE
Aug. 30: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: No soup today, no hot items now. In floor cabinet, paper bags directly on floor in box. Raise 6 inches off floor on crate, etc. Note: Sponges not for food service, discard. No stem thermometer (0-220 F) for hot foods. Purchase and keep here permanently. Do by Friday.
Inferno’s Brick Oven Pizza
111 Tumwater Boulevard SE
Aug. 30: 35 red; 8 blue
Comments: Pasta observed cooing in walk-in at 68 F. Cooked foods must be cooled using an acceptable method. Corrected: Pasta began cooling at 1:30 p.m., food uncovered and allowed to finish cooling. Multiple food items in prep top at salad station (chicken, ground beef, tomatoes at 48 F, 47 F and 45 F). Salad at 43 F and hard boiled eggs at 44 F on bottom of salad prep. Multiple food items in bottom of four-door prep above 41 F. Pork and cheddar cheese at 58 F and 56 F. Ambient temp at 54 F. Dessert merch at 42 F (ambient). PHFs must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: All PHFs removed from salad prep top and put in walk-in. All PHSS in pizza prep (top and bottom) temped, moved to walk-in. Pork and cheddar cheese voluntarily discarded. Bottom emptied and will be serviced tomorrow morning. Contact inspector when unit is functional, maintaining temperatures 41 F and below. Quat test strips not available. Test strips required to verify sanitizer concentration. Correction: Obtain and use. Meat dripping onto floor in walk-in, puddle accumulating under rack. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned and maintained. Correction: Increase cleaning frequency, store raw meat in pans (in addition to packaging). If sharing employees between locations, a copy of the employee’s food worker card is required to be present at both locations.
Hissho Sushi @ Haggen
1313 Cooper Point Road SW
Aug. 30: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sushi rice, per pH log, batch 1:4.0. Thermometer in sushi display cooler not functional. Functional thermometer required in units to monitor ambient air temperature. Correction: Replace/repair. Note: Review glove use/hand wash procedure with new employees. Reviewed sushi rice pH logs and calibration logs.
Haggen
1313 Cooper Point Road SW
Aug. 30: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: BBQ pork and chicken in left side of four-door prep cooler 44-47 F. PHFs must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: Foods moved to walk-in. Service or adjust unit, provide documentation of service if required. Wet wiping cloth used to wipe surfaces left on side of cook top. Per store SOP, dry cloths are to be used to wipe surfaces, followed by a single use wipe with sanitizer. Corrected: Cloth removed.
Capitol Market & Asian Deli
2419 Harrison Ave. NW
Aug. 29: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Raw quail eggs stored over ready-to-eat noodles in display cooler. Raw animal proteins (including eggs) must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods. Correction: Eggs moved. Steamed pork wrapped in aluminum foil, steamed pork wrapped in plastic wrap, small units of cooked pork in banana leaves wrapped in plastic wrap, rice dumplings with beans and palm cakes observed without labels. Foods packaged in food establishment must be labeled with all required information. Correction: All unlabeled foods removed from displays, until labels are provided. Label must include common name of food, ingredients, quantity, name and place of business. Will provide labeling information to PIC.
Varsity Espresso
3120 Martin Way E
Aug. 28: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Milk and other milk products in under counter glass door fridge at 40-53 F. These must be kept at or below 41 F. Adjust temperature setting and if this doesn’t correct in 30 minutes, move product to tall upright refrigerator. Continue to use as facility three-compartment sink and utility sink for cleaning and waste water disposal with wheeled cart or dolly.
Julia’s Bakery
7209 Martin Way E
Aug. 27: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food worker cards not current for all employees. Expired in February. Correction: Obtain valid card by Sept. 10. REPEAT: Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required, changing every four hours or sooner if necessary. (CDI - demonstrated/made.)
The Coffee Bean
1210 Clearbrook Drive SE
Aug. 27: 15 red; 5 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Facility absent dedicated hand sink outside of restroom. Correction: Facility to install dedicated hand sink by Oct. 1. Approval required before install. Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous food. Foods in residential refrigerator above required 41 F and lower. Correction: Maintain PHF in cold storage at or below 41 F. (CDI - unit turned down.) Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Residential refrigerators being used in commercial application and not maintaining required temperatures. Correction: Replace residential refrigerator/freezer with commercial unit by Oct. 1. Approval required before install.
Shell
4542 Martin Way E
Aug. 27: 15 red; 3 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand sink. Drinking cup in basin. Foods/goods stored under soap dispenser, coffee maker and pots in splash zone of hand sink. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, use hand sink for hand washing ONLY. Locate items outside of splash zone of hand sink or provide splash guard. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. PHF, dairy products in beer cooler greater then 41 F (chocolate milk 44 F). Correction: Maintain PHF in cold holding at or below 41 F. Lower unit temperature until 41 F food temp is obtained/maintained. Consider separate cold storage refrigerator for dairy products. (CDI - unit lowered.) REPEAT: Non-food contact surfaces improperly maintained. Microwave interior dirty. Cardboard on shelving. Correction: Clean and maintain microwave. Remove cardboard. Re-inspection required due to repeat violations from previous inspection.
Shell
4533 Lacey Boulevard
Aug. 27: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Food worker card unavailable upon request. Correction: Ensure all food worker cards are maintained on-site and are available upon request.
Season’s Teriyaki
1401 Marvin Road NE
Aug. 27: 75 red; 13 blue
Comments: Food worker card/s unavailable upon request. Correction: Maintain valid cards for all employees and make available upon request by Oct. 8. Improper cooling. Chicken (breaded) in reach-in refrigerator 56 F, shrimp in prep unit top 78 F, both not properly cooled. Correction: Properly cool by approved method. If using shallow pan method, ensure product depth of 2 inches or less, uncovered in refrigeration 41 F or lower then cover (CDI). Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in temperature control to limit bacterial growth. Ensure foods are maintained at or below 41 F or 135 F or greater. Do not store potentially hazardous foods at room temperature (CDI). Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Foods in prep unit top, bean sprouts 46 F, prep unit bottom, garlic in oil 49-50 F. Sushi bar (fish top refrigerator) tuna 45 F, snapper 44 F, yellow tail 43 F. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F (CDI). Improper use of time as a control. Rice (sushi) 70 F, tapioca 70 F, both on counter without temperature control. Both absent time mark/method, no written policy upon request. Correction: When using time as a public health control time food comes out of temperature control or discard time must be tracked/noted. A written policy for using TAC must be available upon request and employees must be trained on policy. Four hours max timing out of temperature with discard after four hours (no re-use). (CDI - to be discarded at proper time.) Thermometers not properly used. Absent in units and not used to evaluate foods. Correction: Provide thermometers in units and food prep areas and use. Thin tip, rapid read. Proper consumer advisory absent for raw/undercooked/cooked to order foods. Correction: Provide. (Reviewed disclaimer/reminder statements.) Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Merchandiser units used to store open foods. Insufficient space for current volume. Correction: Provide proper commercial equipment designed for desired use (e.g. non-merchandiser for open foods). Facility has repeated room temperature violations due to lack of cold storage for volume. Facility to provide additional commercial cold storage by Oct. 1. (Approval of equipment before install required.) Improper ware washing. Dish machine sanitizer 0 ppm. Correction: Repair dish machine to properly sanitize 50-100 ppm. Train employees to know/use dish machine properly. Use three-comp sink to properly wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry until dish machine is repaired. Non-food contact surfaces dirty. Freezer interior dirty. Used cardboard, not smooth and easily cleanable. Floors, walls, ceiling dirty. Correction: Maintain non-food contact surfaces clean. Provide smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable surfaces. Note: Recommend splash guard at each hand sink. Parasite destruction letters required. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED.
Ranch House BBQ
10841 Kennedy Creek Road SW
Aug. 23: 10 red; 13 blue
Comments: Cooled chicken and sausage in cook top cold hold drawers at 45-47 F and 44-45 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: Items moved to walk-in. Unit adjusted, monitor food temperatures throughout the day, contact repair company if required. Whole potatoes stored outside building against wall in tub and in cardboard boxes. Foods must be protected from contamination during storage. Corrected: Potatoes moved. Bar sanitizer bucket tested at greater than 200 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be maintained between 50-100 ppm. Corrected: Refreshed and tested at 100 ppm. Ice cream scoop stored in 51 F stagnant water. In-use utensils must be stored in water below 41 F, above 135 F or stored outside of water but washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours. Food worker cards must be obtained from an approved source/program. (Washington State county courses only.) Note: Discussed packaging and storing of in-house made BBQ sauce. PIC will be purchasing new jars soon, will communicate on what code will allow for packaging.
Simple and Delicious
7914 Martin Way
Aug. 20: 45 red; 7 blue
Comments: PIC not in compliance with code, unable to answer food safety questions (e.g. cold hold temps, etc.). Correction: Obtain food safety knowledge. PIC/owner to relate WA FWC training. Food worker cards unavailable for all employees. Bakers FWC unavailable. Correction: Provide valid cards by Sept. 3. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Rear hand sink unavailable, dishes (Crockpot) in basin. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, use hand sink for hand washing ONLY. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Half-and-half in refrigerator 47-50 F. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. Use thermometer to take food temperatures. Refrigerator thermometer (external) reading 42 F. Operator/PIC not utilizing visible temperatures to evaluate PHF temperatures. Correction: Use thermometers to evaluate food temperatures. Provide in each unit. Spray bottles not properly labeled. Correction: Label all chemical bottles. Improper sanitizer. Chlorine sanitizer 0 ppm in buckets. Correction: Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required. Chlorine sanitizer 50-100 ppm changing every four hours or sooner if necessary. Facility not properly installed and maintained. Installed shelf in refrigeration area, not properly sealed/coved. Correction: Properly seal/cove. WA food worker card info provided and business card provided.
Burger King #18268
125 College St. SE
Aug. 20: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments:
Niko Teriyaki
125 Tumwater Boulevard SE
Aug. 16: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Pan of cooked chicken at 77 F, must keep above 135 F or below 41 F at all times. Re-heated as corrective action to 165 F. Dishwashing sanitizer greater than 200 ppm chlorine. Must be 50 ppm. Corrected: Diluted. Use test paper to check when preparing.
Shell
7219 Old Highway 99 SE
Aug. 16: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Cartons of shell eggs stored above packaged foods in display cooler. Locate eggs below all other foods to prevent potential contamination. Employee without food worker card, obtain in two weeks. Mop sink shall be used for mop bucket water supply and wastewater disposal.
Taylor Ray’s Cafe
1125 Washington St. SE
Aug. 15: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Soup on burners, 157-162 F, OK still heating. Since fried egg in breakfast sandwich may be ordered under done (runny), you must post a “customer advisory” on menu board. Place an asterisk on the menu items and the advisory. Do this within one week.
No violations found
▪ Grabajava Espresso (19530 Ivan St. SW)
▪ Occasions Catering (1615 State St. NE)
▪ Triceratops Brewing Co. (8036 River Drive SE)
