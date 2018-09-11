A fall hiring event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, according to the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce.
A fall hiring event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, according to the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce. Staff file Steve Bloom
A fall hiring event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, according to the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce. Staff file Steve Bloom

Local

Looking for a new job? Hiring event set for Sept. 19

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

September 11, 2018 02:44 PM

If you need a job, or are looking for a new occupation, a fall hiring event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Boulevard SW.

Employers are looking to fill positions in the following industries: Manufacturing, finance, office/clerical, warehouse and distribution, retail, child care, sales, customer service, health care, hospitality and seasonal employment.

Those who plan to attend are asked to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

The fall hiring event was organized by WorkSource, Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council and Thurston County Chamber of Commerce.

  Comments  