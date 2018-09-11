4-hour standoff ends peacefully Monday night near Tenino

A four-hour standoff between Thurston County SWAT and a 33-year-old man ended peacefully Monday night near Tenino, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
About 5 p.m. Monday, two detectives arrived at a home in the 8700 block of Skookumchuck Road Southeast to serve the man a warrant, but he refused to leave and hid in the house, Lt. Tim Rudloff said.
Because there had been a report that the manmight be armed, a 15-member SWAT team was called in, Rudloff said.
That size response is not typical, Rudloff said. SWAT members were training nearby at the time of the incident, so all of them showed up. Thurston County SWAT is composed of members from Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater and Yelm police, as well as sheriff’s deputies.
About 9 p.m. Monday, the man finally emerged from a crawl space and was taken into custody.
The man was wanted on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
Comments