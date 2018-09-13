Tumwater School District says it will seek court order to fine teacher’s union if tentative agreement not reached

Tumwater School District announced that it will seek a court order Friday to fine the Tumwater Education Association if a tentative agreement isn’t reached Thursday.
That’s according to district spokeswoman, Laurie Wiedenmeyer, who said the district will seek a per day fine of $2,329. That’s a prorated amount of what Tumwater teachers pay in dues to the union, she said.
“Our legal counsel plans to file tomorrow (Friday) if no agreement is reached today (Thursday) and teachers don’t return tomorrow,” Wiedenmeyer said. “I want to reiterate that the district really does not want to have to do this and continues to be committed to reaching agreement at the table.”
Meanwhile, Tumwater teachers were a no show on Thursday and school likely will be closed Friday. That’s not official yet. The district expects to make an announcement between 4-5 p.m. today (Thursday).
Before referring a reporter to the district spokeswoman, Tumwater High School Principal Jeff Broome said he had “zero (teacher) attendance” on Thursday.
Wiedenmeyer added: “As far as I know, the teachers stayed on the (picket) line.”
About 100 teachers gathered outside the high school at noon. Math teacher Doug Peltier, who is going into his 26th year of teaching, said that 84 percent of the members represented by the union voted Wednesday to keep striking. That was in defiance of a judge’s ruling Wednesday morning that granted a preliminary injunction in favor of the school district to end the strike.
After that ruling, the district announced that Thursday would be a day for teachers to get ready and school would begin Friday. That did not happen.
Peltier was asked why the strike must continue.
“It must go on for what’s best for students and teachers,” he said. “We’re still looking for safety language and lower class sizes (in our contract). “And salaries that are competitive with teachers around us.”
At North Thurston Public Schools (Peltier said his wife teaches in that district), first-year teachers can make $50,000 a year, while those with experience can earn around $99,000 a year. North Thurston teachers also are working without a contract, but they decided to go back to work while a mediator works with teachers and the district on a new contract.
“We’re looking for something that keeps teachers in this district,” Peltier said.
Class size is also important to him. His AP calculus class is set to have 38 students in a class with 33 desks.
That’s a problem, he said.
Comments