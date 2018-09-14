What’s Happening for Sept. 14

Friday
Pete Seeger book reading and sing-along: Pull out your guitar, ukelele or any other musical instrument and join the fun at this Arbutus Folk School event featuring artist Nikki McClure and musician Michael Dempster. McClure will read from her new book “The Golden Thread: A Song for Pete Seeger.” Dempster will lead a community singalong. There also will be a voter registration drive. Activities begin at 7 p.m. at NOVA Middle School, 2020 22nd Ave. SE, Olympia. All ages; admission is free. Information: info@arbutusfolkschool.org
Friday and Saturday
Girlfriends Fall Market: The vintage market will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. It will feature vintage, midcentury, antique, refurbished, upcycled, industrial, farmhouse and crafted items. Food trucks and drinks available. Admission is $5 per person but kids and parking are free. Information: 360-791-7632.
Friday and Monday
Ballot counting demonstrations: The Thurston County Auditor’s Office is inviting the public to view demonstrations of ballot counting systems. The county’s Election Division is researching the next generation of ballot counting, or tabulation, systems. The presentations will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and Monday in the Ballot Processing Center at 2905 29th Ave. SW, Suite E, Tumwater. Information: 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us.
Saturday
Peace Works 2018 — Middle Eastern Film Festival: The Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace & Justice and the Olympia Film Society will present films at the Capitol Theater 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. The project will raise money for the upcoming Shuruq IV Olympia Arab Festival on Oct. 6 at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Films include “The Prophet” at 2 p.m.; “Persepolis” at 5 p.m.; and “Naila and the Uprising” at 8 p.m. In addition to the films, there will be children’s activities, film Q&As and a Luke Somers photography exhibit. Admission is $12 per film, $10 for OFS members; or $30 for all three, $27 for OFS members. Tickets can be purchased at the Capitol Theater Box Office; passes should be bought at olympiafilmsociety.org.
The Healing Tale — How Stories Can Move Us Beyond Shame: Rituja Indapure will explore the power of storytelling and its role in healing. With an emphasis on South Asian culture, her own story of sexual abuse and the need to create a space for talking about taboo topics. Indapure illustrates how storytelling is therapeutic to the storyteller and beneficial to the listener. The talk will be from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: trl.org.
Out of the Darkness walk: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will have a walk at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park on Capitol Lake in Olympia. Check in and registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; the walk ends at noon. Online registration closes at noon the Friday before the walk. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Registration is free and open to the public. Walk donations are accepted until Dec. 31. Information: https://bit.ly/2wSOC0m, OOTDOlympia@gmail.com or 509-720-6187.
Relay For Life Garage Sale fundraiser: Choose from thousands of items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Proceeds support Phil Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. Contact: homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com
Sunday
SSEA the Sound: For the 10th year, the nonprofit Puget Sound Estuarium offers a cruise of South Sound aboard the yacht My Girl. The cruise, from 1-5 p.m., will be guided by Casey Mclean, a marine veterinary nurse leading efforts to build the first marine animal rehabilitation and science center in Washington state. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $90 for estuarium members and $100 for nonmembers. Information: bit.ly/2N3MY6d.
Morningside Ride & Poker Run: This fundraiser for Morningside’s Transition Program for high school students with disabilities is a scavenger hunt in your car. It begins at 8 a.m. at the Worthington Conference Center at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. The mission is to correctly answer clues related to the sights you see along the route. Draw a card at five different stops; the best poker hand wins. Safari-inspired costumes are optional. The event concludes with a buffet breakfast, raffles, and prizes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Worthington Center. Information: 360-596-3539 or MorningsideServices.com/events
Tuesday
Journey to Save the Last Wild Buffalo: Come to Traditions Cafe at 7:30 p.m. to learn the story of the national mammal, the bison. You will learn the history of the animal that has lived in North America since prehistoric times from the Buffalo Field Campaign, a non-profit organization based in Montana that works to protect the natural habitat of wild free-roaming bison and other native wildlife, and honors the sacredness of wild buffalo. Admission is free. The cafe is at 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Information: www.buffalofieldcampaign.org
Author talk at AAUW meeting: The Olympia branch of the American Association of University Women is featuring author and literary speaker Mary Jo Sanelli at 7 p.m. at their meeting at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SW, Olympia. Her topic will be "Amongst Friends." Sanelli has published several collections of poetry and three works of non-fiction, and she’s written for the Seattle Times, other publications in Seattle and National Public Radio. RSVP by Sunday, Sept. 16 to Joan Mikow at 360-438-0232 or joan32543@aol.com. Guests are welcome and Sanelli’s books will be available for purchase.
Wednesday
AAA Driver Improvement Program: AAA will offer its refresher course on defensive driving skills. Successful course completion qualifies drivers 55 years of age and older for automobile insurance premium discounts. The course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Griffin Fire Department, 3703 Steamboat Loop NW. Cost is $18 per person. Advanced registration required. Information: 800-462-3728.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: The meeting’s featured speaker will be Jim Troyer, Chief of Staff for the Senate Republican Caucus. The meeting runs noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Admission $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: The council is beginning its 2018-2019 lecture series, which will run monthly through April. The speaker will be Karl Fields, professor of politics and government at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. He will talk about “Xi Jinping and the Mandate of Heaven: Power, Prosperity and Problems in 21st Century China.” Free and open to the public. Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Information: www.olympiawac.org
The History of the 1850 Jackson House and its 2017 Renovation: Hear all about it at 6 p.m. at the Tumwater First Baptist Church, 405 X St. Alex McMurray, historian for the Washington State Parks, will review improvements underway on the homestead cabin built by pioneer John R. Jackson. The cabin is getting new logs, new windows, and new chinking, with workers using period techniques as well as new methods. The Jackson House Heritage Site, one of the first two state parks, is located on the Jackson Highway in Chehalis. Free.
Third Thursday in downtown Olympia: The monthly downtown celebration is back with a block party, games, in-store promotions, food, drink and live music by Birdman (5 p.m.), Retro Jade Band (6 p.m.), and The Straw Hat Revival (6:45 p.m.). Information on who is participating: OlyThirdThursday.com
