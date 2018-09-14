Jam-packed gathering shows support for Tumwater teachers

More than 100 people Thursday night crammed into a small meeting space and reiterated their support for striking Tumwater teachers who seek a new contract that improves pay, lowers class sizes and addresses classroom safety.
Teachers have been on strike since Sept. 1 after their previous contract expired Aug. 31. The strike has since turned testy after the school district filed suit to force the teachers back to work. The district won that round on Wednesday, but teachers defied the court order and voted to remain on the picket lines.
Now, the district says it plans to seek more legal action Friday so that it can fine the union a per-day rate of $2,329. That’s a prorated amount that teachers pay in dues to the union, a district spokeswoman said.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s meeting was hosted by the Tumwater Education Association, the union that serves about 350 teachers in the Tumwater School District. The association decided to schedule the meeting after a school board meeting was canceled, wanting to give members of the public a chance to ask questions about the bargaining process and strike.
But that did not happen. During public comment, those in the room largely heard from Tumwater teachers who spoke passionately about their jobs and the importance of securing a fair contract. It wasn’t clear if there were others in the room who wanted to share a different opinion.
Tumwater Education Association President Tim Voie explained the meeting was only an hour and they didn’t have time to get to everyone. What little time was left over was devoted to hearing from two school board members: Kim Reykdal and Melissa Beard.
Although name placards were set out for the entire school board and Superintendent John Bash, Reykdal explained that if a quorum of school board members had showed up they would have been in violation of the Open Public Meetings Act.
Reykdal and Beard spoke favorably about Tumwater teachers and the community, and both thanked the audience for making them feel welcome. They both admitted they weren’t sure what to expect from the crowd. But little was shared about the negotiation process.
“There’s not much I can say because we’re still bargaining,” Reykdal told the audience.
Although many spoke passionately about Tumwater teachers, some comments were more pointed.
Math and physics teacher Matt Bell, who addressed the district in the form of an angry letter, said the district was trying to divide the teachers and community with misinformation, and it was having the opposite effect.
“I’m tired of you saying you’re bargaining in good faith, because if you were, I would be back in the classroom,” he said.
Casey Sobol, who has children enrolled in the district, also told school board members about the district’s “messaging” during the strike, saying it felt like they were getting some information but not the full picture.
Surprisingly, no one in the audience asked questions of either Reykdal or Beard.
Bell said he understands that the school board members can’t talk about the negotiations, but he wished they had addressed concerns about information being distributed by district emails and on its website.
“We have to explain to the community over and over again what’s true and partly true,” he said.
One example shared Thursday night was a recent district email that said that teachers had suddenly left the negotiating table. But that was not the case, teachers explained, saying they had only left because a mediator had advised them to do so.
After the meeting, Sobol also shared concerns about the district’s leadership under Superintendent Bash.
“I’ve been watching him, and how he interacts with people, and he doesn’t give any attention to those during public comment at school board meetings,” he said. “It appears disrespectful. I never get the opinion that he is listening.”
Sobol added that Bash could have come to Thursday’s meeting, too.
“He chose not to be and that speaks volumes to me as well.” Sobol said.
