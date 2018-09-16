What’s Happening for Sept. 16

Sunday
SSEA the Sound: For the 10th year, the nonprofit Puget Sound Estuarium offers a cruise of South Sound aboard the yacht My Girl. The cruise, from 1-5 p.m., will be guided by Casey Mclean, a marine veterinary nurse leading efforts to build the first marine animal rehabilitation and science center in Washington state. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $90 for estuarium members and $100 for nonmembers. Information: bit.ly/2N3MY6d.
Morningside Ride & Poker Run: This fundraiser for Morningside’s Transition Program for high school students with disabilities is a scavenger hunt in your car. It begins at 8 a.m. at the Worthington Conference Center at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. The goal is to answer clues related to the sights you see along the route. Draw a card at five stops; the best poker hand wins. Safari-inspired costumes are optional. The event concludes with a buffet breakfast, raffles, and prizes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Worthington Center. Information: 360-596-3539 or MorningsideServices.com/events.
Diamante de Color — An Evening of Flamenco: Dancer Savannah Fuentes, guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist Jose Moreno will perform at 8 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $8 to $35 and are available at washingtoncenter.org.
Monday
Second Amendment debate for Constitution Day: Saint Martin’s will host an Oxford-style debate at 7 p.m. asking “Should the Second Amendment be repealed?” Robert Hauhart, a professor of criminal justice, sociology and legal studies at Saint Martin’s, will host the debate between attorney Shawn Newman, who will argue in favor of the proposition, and Glen Morgan, the executive director of the Citizens Alliance for Property Rights and founder of WetheGoverned.com, who will argue against the proposition. Free and open to the public. The debate will take place in Harned Hall, Room 110, on Saint Martin’s campus, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey.
Ballot counting demonstrations: The Thurston County Auditor’s Office is inviting the public to view a demonstration of ballot counting systems. The county’s Election Division is researching the next generation of ballot counting systems. The presentation will begin at 1 p.m. in the Ballot Processing Center at 2905 29th Ave. SW, Suite E, Tumwater. Information: 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us.
Tuesday
Journey to Save the Last Wild Buffalo: Come to Traditions Cafe at 7:30 p.m. to learn the story of the national mammal, the bison. You will learn the history of the animal that has lived in North America since prehistoric times. The Buffalo Field Campaign, a nonprofit organization based in Montana, works to protect the habitat of free-roaming bison and other native wildlife, and honors the sacredness of wild buffalo. Admission is free. The cafe is at 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Information: buffalofieldcampaign.org.
Author talk at AAUW meeting: The Olympia branch of the American Association of University Women features author and literary speaker Mary Jo Sanelli at 7 p.m. at its meeting at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SW, Olympia. Her topic will be “Amongst Friends.” Sanelli has published several collections of poetry and three works of nonfiction, and she’s written for The Seattle Times, other publications in Seattle and National Public Radio. RSVP by Sunday, Sept. 16, to Joan Mikow at 360-438-0232 or joan32543@aol.com. Guests are welcome and Sanelli’s books will be available for purchase.
Wednesday
Community meeting on sea level rise response planning: The public is invited to an open house and community meeting about planning for sea level rise from 6-8 p.m. at LOTT Clean Water Alliance, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. The meeting will include an open house followed by presentations on the planning, potential adaptation strategies and next steps. It also will offer an opportunity for public comment on the draft adaptation strategies. LOTT, the Port of Olympia and the city of Olympia are working to create a response plan to protect downtown Olympia from the effects of sea level rise. Information: olympiawa.gov/sealevelrise. If you need accommodations to participate, call 360-664-2333 at least 48 hours in advance.
AAA Driver Improvement Program: AAA will offer its refresher course on defensive driving. Successful course completion qualifies drivers 55 years of age and older for automobile insurance premium discounts. The course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Griffin Fire Department, 3703 Steamboat Loop NW. Cost is $18 per person. Registration required. Information: 800-462-3728.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: The meeting’s featured speaker will be Jim Troyer, chief of staff for the Senate Republican Caucus. The meeting runs noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Admission $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Ask the FCC session: Federal Communications Commission staff will be in Chehalis as part of the FCC Pacific Northwest Consumer Outreach Tour. It will provide consumer information and resources, and alerts on recent scams. The event will be noon to 1 p.m. at the Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: The council is beginning its 2018-2019 lecture series, which will run monthly through April. The speaker will be Karl Fields, professor of politics and government at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. He will talk about “Xi Jinping and the Mandate of Heaven: Power, Prosperity and Problems in 21st Century China.” Free and open to the public. Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Information: olympiawac.org.
The 1850 Jackson House: Learn about the Jackson House at 6 p.m. at Tumwater First Baptist Church, 405 X St. Alex McMurray, historian for Washington State Parks, will review improvements underway on the homestead cabin built by pioneer John R. Jackson. The cabin is getting new logs, new windows and new chinking. Workers are using period techniques and new methods. The Jackson House Heritage Site, one of the first two state parks, is on the Jackson Highway in Chehalis. Free.
Third Thursday in downtown Olympia: The monthly downtown celebration is back with a block party, games, in-store promotions, food, drink and live music by Birdman at 5 p.m., Retro Jade Band at 6 p.m. and The Straw Hat Revival at 6:45 p.m. Information on who is participating: OlyThirdThursday.com.
Friday
Reception for Worlds Apart gallery exhibit: The Gallery at South Puget Sound Community College is kicking off the 2018-2019 school year with an exhibit from former SPSCC arts faculty member Carol Hannum, titled “Worlds Apart.” The exhibit includes a retrospective of paintings, drawings, and handmade books depicting sketches and scenes from her global travels. The exhibit will run through Oct. 19. An opening reception is planned for 6-8 p.m. Friday. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Information: spscc.edu/gallery.
Saturday
Zonta Club hosts Club 90: Zonta Club of Olympia is hosting Club 90, a cabaret revue fundraiser, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Little Creek Casino/Resort, 91 W. state Route 108, Shelton. The evening will include vaudeville, with audience involvement; music and dance, including a dance-off at intermission; a magician; flappers; hors d’oeuvres, salad, dinner, dessert, a full no-host bar; and all things reminiscent of 1928 — including cops and “prohibition.” Costumes are optional but encouraged. Proceeds support South Sound nonprofits, including Boys & Girls Club of Thurston County, Family Education and Support Services Center, SafePlace, YWCA Olympia, and Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston Counties. Tickets are $90 at ZontaOly.events. Information: Paige Porter at 360-701-4456.
Free day at state parks: Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day and Washington State Parks invites the public to visit a state park for free on this day. No Discover Pass will be required for day visits. The 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass system directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands. Two more State Parks free days are coming in 2018: Sunday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Friday, Nov. 23. Information: neefusa.org/npld.
