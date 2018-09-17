What’s Happening for Sept. 17

Monday
Second Amendment debate for Constitution Day: Saint Martin’s will host an Oxford-style debate at 7 p.m. asking “Should the Second Amendment be repealed?” Robert Hauhart, a professor of criminal justice, sociology and legal studies at Saint Martin’s, will host the debate between attorney Shawn Newman, who will argue in favor of the proposition, and Glen Morgan, the executive director of the Citizens Alliance for Property Rights and founder of WetheGoverned.com, who will argue against the proposition. Free and open to the public. The debate will take place in Harned Hall, Room 110, on the Saint Martin’s campus, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey.
Ballot counting demonstrations: The Thurston County Auditor’s Office invites people to view a demonstration of ballot counting systems. The county’s Election Division is researching the next generation of ballot counting systems. The presentation begins at 1 p.m. in the Ballot Processing Center at 2905 29th Ave. SW, Suite E, Tumwater. Information: 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us.
Bibliophile — An Evening with Jane Mount: Author Jane Mount will be at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia, from 7-8:30 p.m. in support of her new book, “Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany.” Browsers, which has carried Mount’s postcards, mugs, pins, bags and books for years, is featured in the book. Free. Information: browsersolympia.com.
Tuesday
Journey to Save the Last Wild Buffalo: Come to Traditions Cafe at 7:30 p.m. to learn the story of the national mammal, the bison. You will learn the history of the animal that has lived in North America since prehistoric times. On hand will be the Buffalo Field Campaign, a nonprofit organization based in Montana, works to protect the natural habitat of wild free-roaming bison and other native wildlife. Admission is free. The cafe is at 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Information: buffalofieldcampaign.org.
Author talk at AAUW meeting: The Olympia branch of the American Association of University Women is featuring author Mary Jo Sanelli at 7 p.m. at its meeting at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SW, Olympia. Her topic will be “Amongst Friends.” Sanelli has published several collections of poetry and three works of nonfiction, and she’s written for The Seattle Times, other publications in Seattle and National Public Radio. Contact Joan Mikow at 360-438-0232 or joan32543@aol.com for further information. Guests are welcome and Sanelli’s books will be available for purchase.
Wednesday
Thurston County auditor political forum: The Gateway Rotary has organized this forum from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at O’Blarney’s Irish Pub, 4411 Martin Way E., featuring incumbent Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall and challenger Stuart Holmes. Former Olympia Mayor Doug Mah will moderate. The public is welcome, but must check in with Gateway greeters and adhere to the group’s standards of decorum. The forum will be videocast on Facebook Live.
Community meeting on sea-level rise response planning: The public is invited to an open house and community meeting about planning for sea level rise from 6-8 p.m. at LOTT Clean Water Alliance, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. The meeting will include an open house followed by presentations on the planning effort, potential adaptation strategies and next steps. It also will offer an opportunity for people to comment on the draft adaptation strategies. LOTT, the Port of Olympia, and the city of Olympia are working together to create a response plan to protect downtown Olympia from the effects of sea-level rise. Information: olympiawa.gov/sealevelrise. If you need accommodations to participate, call 360-664-2333 at least 48 hours in advance.
AAA Driver Improvement Program: AAA will offer its refresher course on defensive driving. Successful course completion qualifies drivers 55 years and older for automobile insurance premium discounts. The course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Griffin Fire Department, 3703 Steamboat Loop NW. Cost is $18 per person. Registration required. Information: 800-462-3728.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: The meeting’s featured speaker will be Jim Troyer, chief of staff for the Senate Republican Caucus. The meeting runs noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Admission is $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Ask the FCC session: Federal Communications Commission staff will be in Chehalis as part of the FCC Pacific Northwest Consumer Outreach Tour. It will provide consumer information and resources, and alerts on recent scams. The event will be noon to 1 p.m. at the Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: The council is beginning its 2018-2019 lecture series, which will run monthly through April. The speaker will be Karl Fields, professor of politics and government at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. He will talk about “Xi Jinping and the Mandate of Heaven: Power, Prosperity and Problems in 21st Century China.” Free and open to the public. Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Information: olympiawac.org.
The 1850 Jackson House and its 2017 renovation: Hear all about it at 6 p.m. at the Tumwater First Baptist Church, 405 X St. Alex McMurray, historian for Washington State Parks, will review improvements underway on the homestead cabin built by pioneer John R. Jackson. The cabin is getting new logs, new windows and new chinking, with workers using period techniques and new methods. The Jackson House Heritage Site, one of the first two state parks, is on the Jackson Highway in Chehalis. Free.
Third Thursday in downtown Olympia: The monthly downtown celebration is back with a block party, games, in-store promotions, food, drink and live music by Birdman at 5 p.m., Retro Jade Band at 6 p.m., and The Straw Hat Revival at 6:45 p.m. Find information on who is participating at OlyThirdThursday.com.
Friday
Reception for Worlds Apart gallery exhibit: The Gallery at South Puget Sound Community College is kicking off the 2018-2019 school year with an exhibit from former SPSCC arts faculty Carol Hannum, titled “Worlds Apart.” The exhibit includes a retrospective of paintings, drawings, and handmade books depicting sketches and scenes from her travels around the world. The exhibit runs through Oct. 19. An opening reception is planned for 6-8 p.m. Friday. The Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Information: spscc.edu/gallery.
Saturday
Zonta Club hosts Club 90: Zonta Club of Olympia is hosting Club 90, a cabaret revue fundraiser, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Little Creek Casino/Resort, 91 W. state Route 108, Shelton. The evening will include vaudeville, with audience involvement; music and dance, including a dance-off at intermission; a magician; flappers; hors d’oeuvres, salad, dinner, dessert, a full no-host bar and items reminiscent of 1928 — including cops and “prohibition.” Costumes are optional but encouraged. Proceeds support South Sound nonprofit groups, including Boys & Girls Club of Thurston County, Family Education and Support Services Center, SafePlace, YWCA Olympia, and Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston Counties. Tickets are $90 at www.ZontaOly.events. Information: Paige Porter at 360-701-4456.
Free day at state parks: Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day and Washington State Parks invites the public to visit a state park free on this day. No Discover Pass will be required for day visits. The 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on Department of Fish & Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources lands. Two more State Parks free days are coming this year: Sunday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Friday, Nov. 23. Information: neefusa.org/npld.
Community Peace Walk: Come and sing songs of peace and social justice with members of The Olympia Peace choir as participants stroll around Capitol Lake. The event is free and open to everyone, of all ages. It takes place rain or shine. The group will gather at 2:30 p.m. at Heritage Park (corner of Fifth Avenue and Water Street) in Olympia; the walk begins promptly at 3 p.m.
Open auditions for Ballet Northwest’s Nutcracker: Auditions will run from 3-7 p.m. at Johansen Olympia Dance Center, 412 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia. No previous dance experience is necessary although participants must be 8 years old by Aug. 31 to participate. Dancers from all studios are welcome. Performances are Dec. 7-16 at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Visit https://bit.ly/2pdb9AL for more information and to download the audition form.
Sunday
Ponies In The Park Car Show: The annual car show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. There will be raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle for charity, kids activities, music, food, vendors, trophies for 46 classes, kids’ choice and other specialty awards. Mustangs and Ford-powered vehicles are welcome. Awards ceremony will be at 2 p.m. For more information and to register, go to mustangswest.com.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments