Coroner IDs men who died in plane crash near South Sound Speedway

The two men who died in a plane crash Friday have been identified as Edan Lifesong, 34, of Olympia and Brett Lamphere, 19, of Centralia, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
Lifesong and Lamphere were flying an experimental home-built open cockpit plane when it crashed about 3 miles off Old Highway 99.
The crash was witnessed by logging company workers in the area who called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. Both men were dead by the time emergency crews reached the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and investigators were en route Friday to lead the investigation.
Comments