Local

This intersection in Olympia will close during the day Sept. 22-23

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

September 16, 2018 03:46 PM

Boulevard Road at Morse-Merryman Road will be closed to most motorists during the day Saturday and Sunday so that a new roundabout in the area can be paved, according to the city of Olympia.

The paving will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22-23.

Here’s how your commute will be affected:

Boulevard Road from 31st Ct. to 36th Ave., and Morse-Merryman Road from Van Epps Street to Boulevard Road, will be closed.

However, local access will be available from these directions:

North only: Boulevard Road from 22nd Ave. to 31st Ct.

South only: Boulevard Road from 36th Ave. to Log Cabin Road.

East only: Morse-Merryman Road from Wiggins to Van Epps Street.

