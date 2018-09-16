This intersection in Olympia will close during the day Sept. 22-23

Boulevard Road at Morse-Merryman Road will be closed to most motorists during the day Saturday and Sunday so that a new roundabout in the area can be paved, according to the city of Olympia.
The paving will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22-23.
Here’s how your commute will be affected:
▪ Boulevard Road from 31st Ct. to 36th Ave., and Morse-Merryman Road from Van Epps Street to Boulevard Road, will be closed.
However, local access will be available from these directions:
▪ North only: Boulevard Road from 22nd Ave. to 31st Ct.
▪ South only: Boulevard Road from 36th Ave. to Log Cabin Road.
▪ East only: Morse-Merryman Road from Wiggins to Van Epps Street.
