Pursuit down Martin Way topped 100 mph, deputies say

A 43-year-old man was booked into the Thurston County Jail last week after he allegedly led deputies on a high speed chase on Martin Way, court records show.
The man ultimately was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.
About 1:40 a.m. Thursday, a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled into a convenience store at 10222 Martin Way E. After the deputy pulled into the lot, a dark green Cadillac El Dorado appeared to drive off quickly, so the deputy checked the license plate number and discovered the car was reported stolen out of Kitsap County.
The Cadillac took off and eventually drove westbound on Martin Way toward Olympia.
“The suspect vehicle reached speeds of 100 miles per hour for several miles on a normally busy thoroughfare within Thurston County,” a deputy said in court records.
Two more deputies joined the pursuit and an Olympia police officer deployed spike strips in the area of Phoenix Street and Martin Way. The spike strip slowed the vehicle and then the deputies executed a maneuver with their vehicles to stop the suspect.
A search of the vehicle turned up three items thought to be stolen: A Washington state driver’s license, a Social Security card and a US Bank Visa debit card.
