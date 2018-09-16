This parking area in Grand Mound will close Tuesday night through Wednesday evening

If your daily commute involves parking at the Grand Mound Park and Ride in south Thurston County, you’ll have to come up with a new plan mid-week, according to the state Department of Transportation.
That’s because the Grand Mound Park and Ride, which is near Interstate 5 at US 12, will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening, according to a news release. WSDOT did not provide a specific reopening time.
The park and ride will be temporarily closed so that crews can apply a fresh chip-seal.
So, where do you park? WSDOT suggests the Mellen Street Park and Ride in Centralia or other locations in Thurston County.
