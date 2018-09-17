Tumwater teachers, who have been on strike for more than two weeks, have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Tumwater School District, the Tumwater Education Association announced.
Tumwater teachers reach tentative agreement on new contract; school set to start Tuesday, union says

By Rolf Boone

September 17, 2018 08:01 AM

The two sides came to terms on a tentative deal Sunday night. Now, teachers are set to vote on the agreement at 8 a.m. Monday at Tumwater High School.

If they ratify the contract, school will begin Tuesday, the union says.

Tumwater teachers went on strike Sept. 1.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

