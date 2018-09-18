Sex offender registrations for Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Charles R. Blacketer
Age: 47.
Description: White, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes.
Status: Level 1 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Pled guilty to three counts of third-degree rape. Was accused of sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 6 and 15 while he was approximately 32 to 42 years old.
