Sex offender registrations for Thurston County

By Rolf Boone

September 18, 2018 03:57 PM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Charles R. Blacketer

Age: 47.

Description: White, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes.

Status: Level 1 sex offender.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal history: Pled guilty to three counts of third-degree rape. Was accused of sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 6 and 15 while he was approximately 32 to 42 years old.

