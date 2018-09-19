Report: Teen says her friend was groped at Great Wolf Lodge

A 14-year-old girl says her 12-year-old friend was inappropriately touched by a man at Great Wolf Lodge in south Thurston County, according to Portland TV station KGW.
KGW is affiliated with King 5 TV in Seattle, which posted the story on its website.
Grand Mound-based Great Wolf Lodge is a joint venture between Great Wolf Resorts of Madison, Wisconsin, and the Chehalis tribe.
The 14-year-old girl said the man approached her friend on Saturday while they were in the water park and “started tickling her where he shouldn’t have,” according to the report.
He also later got between the two girls and hugged the 12-year-old girl and touched her butt, the 14-year-old girl told KGW.
After the incident, the 14-year-old girl claims she and her friend were escorted out of the water park instead of the man.
The 14-year-old girl’s mother also claimed that Great Wolf Lodge security declined to call police.
The next day the man was spotted in the resort arcade. The mother called 911 and she flagged down an employee. The group chased after the man who was with a little boy, according to the report.
Chehalis tribal police responded to the scene, puzzled that they hadn’t been contacted earlier, according to the report.
The 14-year-old girl’s mother was disappointed that an executive with Great Wolf Lodge didn’t apologize.
“The safety and well-being of our guests is always our top priority,” Great Wolf Lodge said in a statement to KGW. “Chehalis tribal enforcement was called to investigate an alleged incident between guests at our resort Saturday evening and we are assisting law enforcement as needed.”
