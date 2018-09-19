What’s that sound at the Port of Olympia? It might be ‘mooo’

About 1,800 head of dairy cattle will be loaded onto a ship at the Port of Olympia over the next two days, the port announced Wednesday.
The Bison Express, which will call on the port for the first time, is expected to arrive Thursday and depart Friday for Vietnam. The Bison Express is part of the Livestock Express shipping line.
This is not the first time that cattle have passed through the port on their way to the Southeast Asian country.
Three years ago, 1,400 head of dairy cattle were loaded onto the M/V Falconia.
The port said then that Vietnam needs the cows as part of a country goal to reduce childhood malnourishment by providing one glass of milk per child per day.
The port said the cattle loading will take place at night and during the day.
