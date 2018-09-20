What’s Happening for Sept. 21

Friday
Reception for Worlds Apart gallery exhibit: The Gallery at South Puget Sound Community College kicks off the 2018-2019 school year with an exhibit titled “Worlds Apart” from former SPSCC arts faculty Carol Hannum. The exhibit includes a retrospective of paintings, drawings, and handmade books depicting sketches and scenes from her world travels. The exhibit runs through Oct. 19. An opening reception is planned for 6-8 p.m. Friday. The Gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Information: spscc.edu/gallery.
Saturday
Zonta Club hosts Club 90: Zonta Club of Olympia is hosting Club 90, a cabaret revue fundraiser, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Little Creek Casino/Resort, 91 W. state Route 108, Shelton. The evening will include vaudeville, with audience involvement; music and dance, including a dance-off at intermission; a magician; flappers; hors d’oeuvres, salad, dinner, dessert, a full no-host bar and items reminiscent of 1928 — including cops and “prohibition.” Costumes are optional but encouraged. Proceeds support South Sound nonprofit groups, including Boys & Girls Club of Thurston County, Family Education and Support Services Center, SafePlace, YWCA Olympia, and Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston Counties. Tickets are $90 at ZontaOly.events. Information: Paige Porter at 360-701-4456.
Oktoberfest: The Elks Lodge in Olympia is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration for the first time from 6-9 p.m. at 1818 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. The menu will include bratwurst, hamhocks and rouladen. Entertainment will include polka music by Tsunami Pinata and face painting for kids and adults. Wear traditional German attire and win a prize. Information: 360-753-0186.
Free day at state parks: Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, and Washington State Parks invites the public to visit a state park free on this day. A Discover Pass isn’t required for day visits. The 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on Department of Fish & Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources lands. Two more State Parks free days are coming this year: Sunday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Friday, Nov. 23. Information: neefusa.org/npld.
Community Peace Walk: Come and sing songs of peace and social justice with members of The Olympia Peace choir as participants stroll around Capitol Lake. The event is free and open to everyone, of all ages. It takes place rain or shine. The group will gather at 2:30 p.m. at Heritage Park (corner of Fifth Avenue and Water Street) in Olympia; the walk begins promptly at 3 p.m.
Open auditions for Ballet Northwest’s Nutcracker: Auditions will run from 3-7 p.m. at Johansen Olympia Dance Center, 412 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia. No dance experience is necessary, although participants must be 8 years old by Aug. 31 to participate. Dancers from all studios are welcome. Performances are Dec. 7-16 at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Go to bit.ly/2pdb9AL for more information and to download the audition form.
Sunday
Ponies In The Park Car Show: The annual car show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle for charity, kids activities, music, food, vendors, trophies for 46 classes, kids’ choice and other specialty awards are planned. Mustangs and Ford-powered vehicles welcome. Awards ceremony will be at 2 p.m. For more information and to register, go to mustangswest.com.
Tuesday
Thurston County Prosecutor Candidate Forum: Justice not Jails will host a forum with candidates Jon Tunheim and Victor Minjares from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. The event will feature questions asked by the moderator, followed by an audience Q&A.
Wednesday
Hospice volunteer training: The hospice program of Providence SoundHomeCare and Hospice is offering hospice volunteer training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over four days — Sept. 26, Sept. 28, Oct. 3 and Oct. 5 — at its office, 4200 Sixth Ave. SE, No. 201, Lacey. Volunteers work to enhance a terminally ill patient’s quality of life and are a part of a hospice team that helps patients at the end of their life to maintain their independence. Volunteers might provide respite for a caregiver, companionship and support for a patient who is alone, or assist with errands. A year’s commitment to the program is asked. Registration necessary. To receive an application and to register, call 360-493-4689 or 800-869-7062.
Thursday
Public meeting on details of new state Route 510 Yelm Loop: An open house is planned for 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St., to offer information about plans to finish a two-lane highway loop that will provide state Route 510 drivers an alternative to Yelm Avenue. In 2021, the Washington State Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Yelm and Thurston County, will complete the final 3 miles of the new road between Cullens Road Southeast and 170th Street Southeast, where it will reconnect with state Route 507. The Route 510 Yelm Loop will help reduce congestion through the business core, and provide a new route for bicyclists and pedestrians. There won’t be a formal presentation at the open house; attendees can meet with WSDOT staff to learn more about the design and timeline of the project and provide feedback. Information: bit.ly/2ppCaRn.
