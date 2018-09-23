What’s Happening for Sept. 23

Sunday
Ponies In The Park Car Show: The annual car show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle for charity, kids activities, music, food, vendors, trophies for 46 classes, kids’ choice and other specialty awards are planned. Mustangs and Ford-powered vehicles welcome. Awards ceremony will be at 2 p.m. For more information and to register, go to mustangswest.com.
Tuesday
Thurston County prosecutor candidate forum: Justice not Jails will host a forum with candidates Jon Tunheim and Victor Minjares from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Questions will be asked by the moderator, followed by an audience Q&A.
Wednesday
Hospice volunteer training: The hospice program of Providence SoundHomeCare and Hospice is offering hospice volunteer training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over four days — Sept. 26, Sept. 28, Oct. 3 and Oct. 5 — at its office, 4200 Sixth Ave. SE, No. 201, Lacey. Volunteers work to improve a terminally ill patient’s quality of life and are a part of a hospice team that helps patients maintain their independence at the end of their life. Volunteers might provide respite for a caregiver, companionship and support for a patient who is alone, or assist with errands. A year’s commitment to the program is asked. Registration necessary. To receive an application and to register, call 360-493-4689 or 800-869-7062.
Thursday
Public meeting on details of new state Route 510 Yelm Loop: An open house is planned for 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St., to offer information about plans to finish a two-lane highway loop that will provide state Route 510 drivers an alternative to Yelm Avenue. In 2021, the state Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Yelm and Thurston County, will complete the final 3 miles of the new road between Cullens Road Southeast and 170th Street Southeast, where it will reconnect with state Route 507. The Route 510 Yelm Loop will help reduce congestion through the business core, and provide a new route for bicyclists and pedestrians. There won’t be a formal presentation at the open house; attendees can meet with WSDOT staff to learn more about the design and timeline of the project and provide feedback. Information: bit.ly/2ppCaRn.
Friday
Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County fundraiser: Enjoy a Chicago-themed evening at the Born to be Wild Dinner and Auction starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Saint Martin’s University Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Evening will include a live and silent auction. Tickets are $200 per person. Information: info@bgctc.org.
Author event with Craig Holt: Seattle author Craig Holt will read from his novel “A Hard Dog to Kill” at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave. Olympia. The book, set in the Democratic Republic of Congo, won the 2018 Independent Publisher Book Awards Gold Medal for Suspense/Thriller. Information: orcabooks.com.
Bingo kiaraoke: Have some fun and raise money for the Mason County Senior Activity Association. The September theme is Western Days, so come in costume and enjoy bingo, a karaoke sing-along, 50/50 bingo games and prizes. Cash bar and food. Cost is $10 per person for eight games of bingo with $30 payouts. 21 and older only. Doors open at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion at 190 W. Sentry Drive, Shelton. Information: 360-426-7374.
Friday & Saturday
Victory Farm work parties: GRuB is leading the charge to create a Victory Farm to benefit veterans on the Martin Way site that will soon also be a Thurston County Food Bank location. It needs volunteers to join work parties this weekend at the site. From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, volunteers will help construct the meeting space and finish the fence. During the same hours Saturday, volunteers will work on the storage shed, and paint and put any last touches on the meeting area. Volunteers should bring tool belts and water bottles, and dress for the weather. The farm is at 7027 Martin Way E., Lacey.
Saturday
Nisqually Watershed Festival: The annual festival will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge off Interstate 5 at Exit 114. The free event features art, music, and family activities, including the “Insect Extravaganza,” a marine touch tank, a raptor show, stories in the Red Salmon Tent, a critter parade, a guided nature walk, and a shuttle to the Nisqually Reach Nature Center to take a tour of the nearshore. The traditional salmon barbecue is back, along with a Hawaiian barbecue, and a shellfish tasting from Taylor Shellfish. Bring a T-shirt or use paper to make your own Nisqually salmon print. And visit the main stage to see the Nisqually Canoe Family drumming and dancing, and hear master storyteller Gene Tagaban. Free parking and shuttle to the festival will be available at River Ridge High School, 350 River Ridge Drive, Lacey. Information: bit.ly/2DlbPh2.
Sip, Savor & Stroll: Join the Olympia Downtown Alliance for a progressive dinner from 2-5 p.m. Meet chefs, brewers and restaurant owners as you get a peek behind the curtain into the Olympia culinary scene. The event will kick off at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, and then guides will take participants to four restaurants to sip and savor small plates of signature dishes and drinks. The event ends with dessert at Rhythm & Rye. Tickets are $55 and are available at bit.ly/2QSG9CI.
35th Legislative District Democrats Candidate Forum and Spaghetti Feed: The 35th District Democrats will host this event from 6-8 p.m. at Skookum Hall, 3480 SE Lynch Road, Shelton. Tickets are $25 per person. All money benefits district candidates. Tickets are available at bit.ly/2PZQwDq or mail your check to 35th Dems., PO Box 3212, Belfair, WA 98584. Information: 360-463-6319.
LBA Park work party: In partnership with REI Co-op and the United Way of Thurston County, City of Olympia Park Stewardship will celebrate the Day of Caring and public lands by removing invasive plants from LBA Park. The event will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park at 3333 Morse Merryman Road SE. Park at Margaret McKenny Elementary School at 3250 Morse-Merryman Road SE. Tools, gloves, and light refreshments are provided. Register at olympiawa.gov/experienceitonline or by calling 360-753-8380. For more information, call 360-753-8365.
Wolves & Wine: Wolf Haven International’s annual fall fundraiser and annual meeting will be from 5-8 p.m. at Saint Martin’s University’s Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Tickets are $75 per person. Silent and live auctions, wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres. Guests will hear sanctuary highlights of the past year plus learn about future plans. Register at wolfhaven.org or call 360-264-4695 ext. 210.
