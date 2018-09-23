An Olympia residence was damaged by fire Friday afternoon after a plumbing contractor used an open flame to solder a copper pipe, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
Olympia house fire was triggered by plumber using open flame

By Rolf Boone

September 23, 2018 10:24 AM

An Olympia residence was damaged by fire Friday afternoon after a plumbing contractor used an open flame to solder a copper pipe, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

Damages were estimated at $80,000. Residents of the house were able to evacuate, but two people were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Olympia fire crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Cardigan Loop Northwest.

A plumbing contractor had used an open flame to solder a copper pipe and fitting on the first floor. From the interior of the wall, the fire spread to the second floor and attic, but most of the fire and water damage was contained to the first floor, according to a news release.

The residence did not have working smoke detectors.

