Yelm man arrested for attempted murder, police say

A 31-year-old Yelm man on Sunday was booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to Yelm police.
About 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Yelm police responded to a report of shots being fired during a domestic dispute in the 16000 block of Prairie Heights Road.
Police arrived to find the man, standing in the driveway with his hands in the air. A handgun was in his right hand, police said. The man was taken into custody without incident.
Police later learned that he had fired two rounds, one into the floor of the residence and one at his wife. She was able to get out of the house and call 911. Neighbors also reported the emergency.
In addition to Yelm police, someone in the suspect’s chain of command also responded because he is active-duty military, Sgt. Adam Wood said Sunday.
Comments