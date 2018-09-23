Thurston Assessor Drew joins SPSCC board of trustees

Thurston County Assessor Steven Drew is the newest member of South Puget Sound Community College’s board of trustees after he was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Drew was appointed Sept. 20 and his term is set to begin Nov. 2. He replaces Alberta Barbara Clarkson, who served on the board for 14 years.
Before he took office as assessor in January 2011, Drew worked in the insurance industry for 30 years. During that time, he owned an insurance claims adjusting business.
Drew is familiar with the community college experience. He took community college classes to earn his state adjuster license, and his son attended community college through the Running Start program as a high school student. His son earned an associate of arts degree before transferring to the University of Washington.
Clarkson was appointed to the board in 2004. In a news release, the college said she “spearheaded significant” annual events, including the Martin Luther King, Jr., banquet and students of color recruiting day.
Clarkson received the 2017 ACT Equity award from the Washington State Association of College Trustees for her impact on students and the community.
