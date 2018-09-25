Deaths for Sept. 25

Arvine, Robert Kelly, 65, Shelton, died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Homes & Cemetery, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Bautista, Ester Galing, 77, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Damitio, Cornelia Newton, 91, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Mandelke, Sylvia, 79, Olympia, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Parker, Charles Hans, Sr., 67, Shelton, died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rochester, Richard Samuel, 74, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
